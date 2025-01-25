Beyoncé postpones planned Jan. 14 announcement due to LA wildfires

Blair Caldwell

Beyoncé is officially postponing a major announcement she had planned to release today, Jan. 14.

“The January 14th announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” the singer wrote in a message shared on Instagram late Monday.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss,” she continued. “We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @beygood. Love, B.”

The singer added in the accompanying caption that her BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund donated $2.5 million to “directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief.”

Beyoncé has had fans guessing since she teased on Christmas Day that an announcement was coming.

In the video shared at the time, she channeled her Cowboy Carter album cover by waving an American flag while riding a white horse — though her outfit was noticeably different.

Beyoncé is nominated for 11 Grammys for Cowboy Carter, including song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.

With these nominations, she became the artist with the most nominations in Grammy history, with 99 in total.

