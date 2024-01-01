Beyoncé sends ‘big joy and love’ ahead of Netflix NFL halftime show, pokes fun at concerns about buffering

Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé has shared a message ahead of her NFL halftime show performance on Wednesday.

Alongside a video of her on a football field playing “Texas Hold ‘Em” on a banjo, she writes, “I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve. I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX.” But the clip doesn’t end without a glitch, as it pauses to buffer — Bey’s way of poking fun at concerns Netflix will have buffering issues during the live stream.

Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, previously told Variety she had “no worries” about technical problems, noting, “God is going to be in control and everything is going to go smooth. No glitches. It’s going to be great. We got some prayer going on. We got some connections.”

Business Insider has since reported Netflix said they learned and fixed all streaming issues that occurred in the past, including in November’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Beyoncé’s Christmas performance will take place during halftime of the the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game at Houston’s NRG Stadium. It will air live on Netflix, featuring the debut performances of some Cowboy Carter songs as well as a few special guests.

Those who can’t tune in the U.S. will have three hours after the live stream to watch the performance on Netflix before it expires. Those outside the country have 24 hours after the end of the livestream to rewatch the halftime show on the streaming platform.

In addition, the NFL Network will re-air the Ravens-Texans game on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET and Thursday at 5 a.m. ET. A replay will also be available via NFL+ Premium in the U.S. and DAZN across the globe.

The Ravens-Texans game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

