Beyoncé surprises fans with Destiny’s Child reunion at final Cowboy Carter show

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Beyoncé brought the house down Saturday night at the final show of her Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas, surprising fans with a Destiny’s Child reunion.

The Grammy-winning artist closed out her tour Saturday night with the trio performing together for the first time in seven years.

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé stepped out in matching gold ensembles, thrilling the crowd with hits like “Lose My Breath,” “Bootylicious,” and Beyoncé’s own song, “Energy.”

The chart-topping group went their separate ways in 2006 to pursue solo careers but have reunited a few times since, including during Beyoncé’s halftime performance at the 2013 Super Bowl and at her 2018 Coachella headlining set, the latter of which was the most recent public performance together.

After the show, Beyoncé shared photos of the reunion on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments to express their excitement and disbelief about the rare occasion.

Following the Destiny’s Child performance, Beyoncé’s daughter, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, joined her mother onstage. Blue has been a regular dancer throughout the tour, making her own mark on the show.

The Vegas show also featured several guest performances, with Beyoncé bringing out her husband Jay-Z and country singer Shaboozey for brief cameos.

The Cowboy Carter tour, in support of Beyoncé’s eighth studio album of the same name, kicked off in April at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Las Vegas performance was the 32nd and final stop on the tour, which included a memorable show in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas, last month.

