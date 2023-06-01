Beyoncé tour, Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour nominated for 2026 Pollstar Awards

The nominations for the Pollstar Awards have been announced, and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is going head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour. Both tours are nominated in the major tour of the year category, alongside Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball, Oasis’ Oasis Live ’25 Tour, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour and Tate McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour.

The Grand National Tour is also nominated for best hip-hop tour of the year, competing against NBA YoungBoy’s Make America Slime Again Tour; Nelly’s Where the Party At Tour; Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow’s The Millennium Tour 2025; Tyler, The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA: The World Tour; and Wu-Tang Clan’s Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber.

Beyoncé’s tour supported her country album Cowboy Carter and therefore is not eligible for the R&B tour of the year category. It instead appears among the nominees for country tour of the year.

Those who did make the R&B tour of the year list include Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour; Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX World Tour; Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills’ The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage; Leon Thomas’ MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour; Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans Tour; and The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, taking place on April 15 in Los Angeles.

