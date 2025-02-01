Beyoncé wins 1st Primetime Emmy

Beyoncé is getting closer to EGOT status, recently earning her first-ever Primetime Emmy. The Television Academy announced the winners of the 77th Emmy Awards in juried categories, and her Beyoncé Bowl Netflix special was named winner of outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming.

Bey took home the win alongside costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell and head of workroom Timothy White. The juried awards will take place Sept. 6-7 at LA’s Peacock Theater and will air Sept. 13 on FXX, followed by the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14.

Bey is also nominated for two more awards: outstanding variety special (live) and outstanding directing for a variety special.

With the latest feat, Beyoncé now has 35 Grammys and a Primetime Emmy.

She was nominated for an Academy Award for best original song in 2022 for her involvement in “Be Alive” with Dixson, which is on the King Richard soundtrack. Bey has never received nods for Tony Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.