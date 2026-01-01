Bi-coastal storms and floods are expected to hit the nation later this week ahead of Thanksgiving, with world-famous parades scheduled for Thursday morning.

From Monday through at least Thursday, high-tide flooding will be expected along the entire West Coast and parts of the East Coast. King tides, the highest tides of the year due to the position of the moon, will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peak high tides will bring two to three feet of flood inundation to the West Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Large breaking waves will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with up to 30-foot waves on the West Coast.

On the East Coast, downtown Charleston, South Carolina, is preparing for major flooding on Wednesday morning, as high tide comes around 8 a.m., with Charleston Harbor Tide Gauge forecast to go over 8 feet, similar to hurricane-force storm surge.

The rest of the East Coast will only experience minor to moderate coastal flooding, aside from a couple of locations at the beginning of the Chesapeake Bay where major flooding is possible Thursday morning, including water up to homes near the Pagan River at Smithfield, Virginia.

Both sides of the nation are also gearing up for a wet holiday week, as Tuesday’s incoming storm to the Northwest will bring rain to lower elevations and some snow to higher elevations of Washington, Oregon, and northern California.

Later in the week, on Wednesday, rain is expected to spread across much of the Southeast as a low-pressure system develops around Florida.

The speed of this coastal low up the East Coast is still unknown, and this speed will determine the impacts to Thanksgiving in the Northeast.

Rain on Wednesday may spread across the South from Mississippi and Alabama to Indiana and from Florida to North Carolina. Some winds could gust 40 to 50 mph or more on the coast.

On Thursday, heavy morning rain is possible across North Carolina and Virginia, with rain spreading from the Carolinas to Chicago to Philadelphia.

The rain may come as annual Thanksgiving parades are scheduled in East Coast cities.

Both New York City’s Macy’s Parade and the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia involve large and elaborate floats and balloons, and begin at 8:30 a.m.

It will be windy at both locations, with gusts between 35 and 45 mph, and sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph. This means large balloons will likely not fly.

The wind threshold for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for balloons is sustained winds more than 23 mph or wind gusts that exceed 34 mph, as established by the city in 1998.

Gusty winds on along the East Coast could cause tree damage and power outages for Thanksgiving day.

Philadelphia has a better chance for windy rain throughout the entire parade, depending on the timing of the low.

The storm will continue up the coast and into New England on Thursday afternoon and evening.

On Friday, the Northeast will continue to see rain from the Great Lakes to Maine, before conditions turn drier on Saturday.

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