Bia, Skillibeng and Tyga joining Nicki Minaj for second North American leg of Pink Friday 2 tour

Nicki Minaj has reloaded the dates for Gag City aka her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. She announced that she’s revisiting cities across North America, and this time around her supporting acts are Bia, Skillibeng and special guest Tyga.

“Let’s just say you won’t wanna miss it,” she wrote on her social media Friday. “Y’all know I’m an honest pink lady. #GagCityReloaded will be a beautiful, magical dream come true. Better than the 1st half & that wasn’t easy to do.”

“New looks, set list changes, other secrets, ummmm new music? Lemme think about it,” she teased. She then expressed gratitude to her team, Tyga, Bia, Skillibeng and “the guest artists who will come out in their cities.”

“Barbz, we’ve already made history prior to LEG 2. TOP 10 in HIPHOP TOURS OF ALL TIME already,” Nicki continued. “To everyone who came out on the first leg to support: GOD BLESS YOU. I LOVE YOU. I DO. Come back.”

The second North American leg of Nicki’s Pink Friday 2 tour kicks off Sept. 4 in Philadelphia, with shows also scheduled in Dallas, LA, Miami and more. The trek will also make three stops in her native New York: NYC on Sept. 7, Buffalo on Sept. 12 and Queens on Oct. 11, the final night of the tour.

