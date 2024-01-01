Biden held ‘tense’ call with group of House Democrats over concerns he can’t win

Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — On Saturday, roughly an hour before the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump — President Joe Biden was in the midst of a heated phone call with moderate House Democrats.

The Zoom call, according to multiple sources, did not go well for the president.

The call was between the New Democrat Coalition, which includes a mix of nearly 100 moderate and some progressive-adjacent members, and President Biden, and focused mostly on members’ concerns about Biden’s ability to win the election.

One House Democrat on the call told ABC News that Biden was not prepared for questions, that he gave “rambling responses” without answering questions, and downplayed their concerns.

Members were largely dismayed with Biden’s presentation, lack of a strategy, and preparation for anticipated questions, according to sources.

He was also late to the call by about 30 minutes, per sources.

The call turned personal during what was described as a “tense” exchange with Colorado Democrat Rep. Jason Crow, per multiple sources.

Crow questioned Biden’s mental fitness and if his age is a “national security risk.” The president was “defensive” in his responses, sources say.

A member described to ABC News the exchange was “hard to watch” and detailed how Crow referenced voters’ concerns about Biden being “at the helm when they go to sleep at night.”

The conversation became personal when Biden mentioned Crow’s Bronze Star and attempted to bring up his son Beau, the member said. Two sources described Biden’s exchange with the former Army Ranger as “incoherent” and “unintelligible.”

One member suggested to ABC News that members on the call were left “aghast” after this particular exchange — with members shaking their heads, some with their hands on their faces in apparent shock.

One member confirmed to ABC News the accuracy of the following comments from Biden aimed towards Crow:

“You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together,” Biden said.

“Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together!’ he said.

“Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin! Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son — and I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening, we’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway!” he said.

“Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—” he said.

Biden also called on members of Congress to do a “better job” of promoting his successes, implying their lack of support was somehow the reason for his eroding electoral standing, according to a source.

According to a source, the call was controlled by the Biden team and ended before members could ask questions. Biden told members he had to go to Mass.

Sources told ABC News that were it not for the assassination attempt against the former president, multiple Democrats were potentially ready to call for Biden to step aside after the call ended.

The next day — on Sunday — Crow appeared on television, saying the conversation with the president and the New Dem Coalition was “robust.”

“Listen, you know, this is a tough business. There’s a lot at stake. Emotions can run high,” he said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“I think the president heard our message very clearly, and in fact he promised to come back to us with more information,” he added.

Several Democrats also released statements after the call commending the president.

New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster, chair of the New Democrat Coalition, said the conversation was “candid, respectful, and productive.”

“Moving forward we expect President Biden to do everything in his power to demonstrate to the American people that Democrats will keep the White House and flip the House,” she said in a statement.

The Biden-Harris campaign declined to comment but pointed to various social media posts from members supportive of the president.

The campaign also did not dispute the account of Crow’s exchange with the president.

ABC’s Mariam Khan, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.