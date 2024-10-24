Biden tells Trump ‘get a life’ over hurricane misinformation

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the federal government’s hurricane response.

Speaking on Hurricane Milton at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Biden was asked if he’s spoken to Trump directly.

“Are you kidding me? Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people,” Biden responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.