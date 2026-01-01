Big Freedia announces upcoming EP with SOPHIE

Big Freedia has announced an EP with the late British producer, DJ, songwriter and trans rights activist SOPHIE. The untitled project will feature three songs created at SOPHIE’s home studio in LA, with Freedia writing the lyrics and SOPHIE handling production. The tracks were largely completed in one single afternoon back in 2016 and will be released to the world on June 19.

“Recording with SOPHIE is something I hold even closer to my heart now, especially after her passing,” Freedia said in a statement about the British star, who passed in January 2021 following an accidental fall in Athens. “She was an artist who showed the world that living boldly is your greatest power. With this EP, I want to show the world how loved she was and still is!”

The lead single, “Blaze That A**,” is set for release on May 22.

Big Freedia will then hit the road for her Big Freedom tour, which kicks off June 4 in Dallas and wraps on July 18 in St. Louis, Missouri. One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Center for Working Families Fund.

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