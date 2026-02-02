Big Sean, Cam’Ron, En Vogue albums among Record Store Day 2026 releases

The list of releases for Record Store Day 2026 has been unveiled. Here are some of the titles that will be available:

Big Sean will release limited editions of 2012’s Detroit as a two-LP vinyl set, marking the mixtape’s first-ever appearance on vinyl. It will be pressed on two-LP standard black discs, with just 2,000 units available.

Cam’Ron‘s Killa Season will also see its vinyl debut, with limited quantities pressed on red two-LP vinyl.

En Vogue‘s EV3 will be remastered and released on vinyl for the first time. The Record Store Day exclusive double LP will be pressed on forest green vinyl, housed inside a gatefold jacket. Only 1,000 copies will be available.

Chaka Khan‘s Get On Down has previously been released on vinyl, but the RSD edition marks its return. This time, it will be pressed on fig dream colored vinyl.

Ziggy Marley will release his first album in eight years, Brightside, as a hand-numbered pressing on translucent orange vinyl.

Anderson .Paak is celebrating the 10-year anniversary edition of Malibu with a special-edition 7-inch box set packaged in a custom box styled to resemble a beach cooler.

RZA will release limited-edition, audiophile-grade collector’s quality sets of both Bobby Digital Presents: The Juice Crew and the soundtrack to the 2012 film The Man with the Iron Fists. Each will feature a one-of-one album cover variant, with the former to be released as a single LP set and the second as a double LP set.

Record Store Day 2026 takes place in independent record stores on April 18. For the full list of releases and all participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.