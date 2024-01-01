Big Sean explains graphs in trailer for ‘Better Me Than You’ album

Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Big Sean is explaining the meaning behind the graphs included in the trailer for his upcoming album.

Taking to the social platform X Tuesday, he shared that they represent how he was feeling in a moment of time.

“When I was making this album … I was going through, like, I felt like the same four emotions, really,” he said. “I remember I sat down and I drew this chart one day that just represented how I was feeling. I hand-drew it and I was like, ‘Man, I never really seen this chart before.’ I ended up getting it animated. And it’s four different charts that represent four different feelings, four different moods of the album, four different emotions that I was going through.”

Sean says he was “under a lot of pressure” at that time, which eventually “led to clarity” and a “focus on happiness and living in that happiness … briefly and then going right back to the pressure.”

Drawing the graphics, he adds, “really just brought the album to life for me.”

Better Me Than You, featuring single “Yes,” will arrive Aug. 9.

