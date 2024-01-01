Big Sean previews Kanye-produced track, talks upcoming album and being away from Jhené Aiko

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Big Sean fans were in for a treat Monday when he previewed a few unreleased songs on Instagram Live. Among them was the Kanye West-produced track, reportedly called “Fighting Fires,” which he says may appear on Ye’s Vultures 2 album with Ty Dolla $ign.

“We in this b****, back focused, right?/ F*** that overnight success, I want it over life,” he raps. “I’m overseeing what I’m seeing, f*** a oversight/ From the other side of the screen like a poltergeist/ I’m in this b**** dropping gems like I’m off the ice/ They had to name they son Sean cause the boy that bright, right?”

He then told an inquiring fan that he’ll be dropping some new music and said his upcoming album has some of his “best music.”

“You know what I love about this album? It’s so many different sides of me. It’s multi-f******-faceted, just like me. I meditate every morning, but I also got straps in the studio — not them straps; I keep guns,” Sean says.”[This album] really represents what the f*** I’ve been going through for these past couple of years.”

He adds he’s been in the studio working on the album while girlfriend Jhené Aiko and their son are on the road.

“I’ve been having a hard f****** time, dawg, I’m not gon’ lie. Been in [the studio] trying to finish this album, and I’m kinda tired of overthinking,” he said, noting the difficulties of coping while being sober.

“I stopped drinking in 2022 ’cause that s*** was just f****** me up. Mentally, that muthaf***** alcohol, it’s a depressant so if you dealing with any anxiety like me — I always be thinking about what I gotta do, how I gotta do it, what’s next et cetera.”

