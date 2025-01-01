Big Sean releases new book, ‘Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace’

Simon Element

Big Sean is giving fans the steps to Go Higher in his new book, out Tuesday in print, ebook and an audiobook that the rapper narrated.

In Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace, he breaks down those five practices, which include strategizing, trying, trusting and manifesting. Sean also shares some of the self-reflection prompts, agreements, affirmations and meditation he’s used over the years.

“Go Higher is a spiritual guidebook for our times, proving that investing in yourself isn’t something that drains your energy, but is something that gives you the energy to reach your fullest potential,” a press release reads.

Now until the end of February, proceeds from Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace will benefit victims of the LA wildfires.

Sean discussed the book on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where he also talked about how he overcame addiction and depression.

“I started working out, I started prioritizing myself and started putting me, first started reconnecting with things I wanted to do. Started trying new things, jumping outta planes. I was doing, going to the gun range, just trying things out that I was like, ‘Hey, that’s interesting. Let me try it.’ And it really helped me reconnect with myself,” he said of getting through that tough time. “I started watching anime again.”

He also warned addicts of the dangers and temporary high of Adderall and similar drugs, noting, “Life is the greatest inspiration.”

“It was very tough, but you can get through it and you there on the other side of it. You come out as like a true champion and you’re the source of it,” he said. “And there’s no better drug or high than being high off life.”

The full episode is available on YouTube.

