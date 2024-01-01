Big Sean releasing exclusive merch inspired by Chips Ahoy!’s Big Chewy Cookies

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Big Sean has teamed with Chips Ahoy! Complex for limited-edition exclusive merch of its newest product, Big Chewy Cookies, which are three times the size of the Chips Ahoy! Regular Chewy Cookie. He co-designed the collection, which features cookie-inspired pieces and his Don Life mantra.

Available for purchase will be a lunchbox, an oversized tote bag, a Don Life T-shirt, a chocolate brown sweatshirt with a large cookie and more. It will first drop Saturday at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, where fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Big Sean, and try all three Big Chewy Cookie flavors: Chocolatey Chip, Chocolatey Brownie and Chocolatey Caramel. Fans can also enter stories.complex.com/chipsahoysweeps to enter a sweepstakes that runs through Nov. 28.

“My new merch collaboration with Chips Ahoy! at ComplexCon is about bringing big flavor and bold style together,” Big Sean said in a statement, per a press release. “Debuting the collection for a brand I’ve loved for years at an event where culture and creativity collide, is particularly special. See ya’ll in Vegas!”

Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie is now available in convenience stores around the U.S.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.