Big Sean to perform on ‘Amazon Music Live’

Big Sean will soon take the Amazon Music Live stage. He’s been announced as one of the performers on the series, which brings the worlds of football and music together.

Taking place after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, Big Sean is second up to perform, following Jelly Roll, who kicks off the season Oct. 17. He’s slated to go through some fan-favorite tracks, as well as songs from his latest album, Better Me Than You, all while paying homage to the HBCU culture.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine and The Fellowship Gospel Choir will join Sean for his performance, while a homecoming-themed fan event titled Amazon Music Yard Fest will go on during the taping.

Big Sean’s episode will stream live on Oct. 24, and air exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PT, following his interview with Liza Koshy.

Halsey and J Balvin‘s appearances on the show have also been confirmed; they’ll air at the same time and platform on their respective dates.

