BigXthaPlug announces new album, ‘I Hope You’re Happy’

BigXthaPlug is going country on his new album, I Hope You’re Happy, which he’s announced is coming out soon. He recently shared the news on his Instagram, alongside artwork that finds him shirtless, sporting a denim jacket and holding some blue flowers.

The album will arrive on Aug. 22. It’s a continuation of BigX’s experimentation with country music, as heard in “All the Way” with Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Ground” with Jessie Murph and “Home” with Shaboozey.

But he’s made it clear that the album isn’t only country.

“I’m rapping on a bunch of country-style beats, but it’s not just country,” BigX previously told Billboard of the album. “I’m not on there sounding like no cowboy; I’m rapping. I’m just doing it from a country standpoint. I’m not saying it was easy — it definitely was a challenge.”

