BigXthaPlug drops trailer for ‘I Hope You’re Happy’

BigXthaPlug has shared the official album trailer for his new album, I Hope You’re Happy, giving fans a tease of his song with Darius Rucker. The clip starts with a closeup of a woman crying and laughing, before it zooms out to show she’s sitting in front of a burning house. It’s soundtracked to the title track, specifically Darius’ contribution to the hook.

“I hope you’re happy with somebody new,” Darius sings to a former lover. “The way that I was when I had you/ And I hope he won’t break your heart/ And waste all your time/ I hope you’re happy with the way you broke mine.”

BigXthaPlug tells Billboard the song “I Hope You’re Happy” is what inspired his marketing team to suggest that he change the title of the album from Not Just Country to I Hope You’re Happy.

“I didn’t want to just put myself out there as just a country artist or just a rap artist. I wanted to let the world know that I was an artist period,” he says of the album’s original title.

Halfway through the album-making process, however, BigX says he was experiencing heartbreak, which led to him writing a letter to his ex via the song “I Hope You’re Happy.”

I Hope You’re Happy arrives on Friday. It features a star-studded list of country stars, including Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey, Ella Langley and Jelly Roll.

