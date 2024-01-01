‘Billboard’ names Kendrick Lamar the greatest pop star of 2024

Kendrick Lamar is ending 2024 on top of Billboard‘s Greatest Pop Star of the Year list. The publication’s Andrew Unterberge stated this year was the year K. Dot let “people know just what he’s capable of” on his song “Not Like Us,” as well as through other “new releases or revelations that captured headlines and captivated the culture.”

“What made Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 so remarkable was that he didn’t just remind us of all the reasons why he was so big at his commercial and cultural peak – he showed that he could do things we’d never even seen from him before,” Andrew continued. “He showed that he was capable of hitting heights no other rapper had reached this decade…He showed that he was able to create cultural moments of both singular blunt-force impact and massive historical gravity – and then to do it again, and then again. And he showed that at his absolute best and biggest, he could dominate the streets, the charts and everywhere in between with equal sun-blocking vastness, and emerge as the winner not only when pitted against his most direct adversaries, but against any other potential peer in popular music.”

Kendrick was respectively followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Jelly Roll, ﻿with Drake and Bruno Mars honorable mentions. The mag also named Shaboozey Rookie of the Year, while Hozier was praised for his Comeback of the Year.

K.Dot’s “Not Like Us” was also #1 on Vevo’s Top 10 Hip-Hop Videos chart in the U.S. GloRilla secured four spots on the list, with “TGIF” landing at #2, “Yeah Glo!” at #4, Big Boogie and DJ Drama‘s “BOP” at #5 and “All Dere” featuring Moneybagg Yo at #8.