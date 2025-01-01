Blue Ivy’s biggest moments at the 2025 Grammys

Francis Specker/CBS

Beyoncé may have been the queen at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, but her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also had quite a magical night.

The 13-year-old, who wore a blue gown for the event, was photographed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles talking with Taylor Swift, hugging Billie Eilish, posing for photos with Sabrina Carpenter and taking pictures with Alicia Keys and her kids, sons Egypt and Genesis.

Blue Ivy’s appearance at the 2025 Grammys comes 10 years after she attended her first Grammy Awards ceremony back in February 2015 at the age of 3, where she was photographed with nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna.

Blue Ivy also joined her mom onstage Sunday night, embracing her after she won album of the year for Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé took home three Grammys at the 67th annual awards, also winning best country album for Cowboy Carter and best country duo/group performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus.

In a post-Grammys interview with Entertainment Tonight, Beyoncé spoke about Blue Ivy and said she was grateful her children could see her win, including her first time winning in the best album of the year category.

“[Blue] is taller than me, I don’t like it at all,” the mom of three said. “I’m so happy that she was here, and Rumi, who’s on the album, our youngest daughter, she’s watching — I forgot to thank her, so I get to thank her now. Thank you, Rumi.”

In addition to Blue Ivy and Rumi, Beyoncé and her husband, rapper and music mogul Jay-Z, are parents to Rumi’s twin, Sir.

