Bobby Brown says therapy, family have helped him cope with grief after deaths of two kids + Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown has dealt some tough losses in his life, including the deaths of two of his children, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr., and former wife Whitney Houston. Speaking with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show, he credits therapy and his family for helping him navigate his grief.

“Lots of prayer, first and foremost, that absolutely took me to the point where I accepted therapy in my life. I accepted going to a therapist and really working out all of the issues that I had within me,” Brown said.

“Also, just family … being there for me when I was down and when I wasn’t feeling right and when times get hard. They’re still there because it doesn’t stop. It’s not like it just goes away,” he said. “It’s gonna be with you forever, but it’s about dealing with it and really paying attention to yourself.”

Houston passed away on Feb. 11, 2012, at 48 years old. “She taught me a lot, about life and love and about living right … she is definitely loved and missed in my heart,” Bobby told JHud of the singer. Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died on July 26, 2015, and Brown’s namesake son passed away in November 2020 at age 28.

