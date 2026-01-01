Bobby Brown to celebrate ‘Don’t Be Cruel’’s 35th anniversary with one-night-only show

Bobby Brown is celebrating more than 35 years of his Don’t Be Cruel album with a one-night-only show in LA on Friday. The album was released in 1988, but he told People magazine it doesn’t feel like that much time has passed.

Speaking to People, he said, “It really feels more like 20 years. It feels like 20 because I constantly perform these songs and I realized that it is 38 years that this music has been out there.”

Bobby added that he has “so much gratitude for people loving that album,” though he doesn’t think it really took off until after his January 1989 arrest in Columbus, Georgia, for violating a local anti-lewdness ordinance during a concert where he invited a fan onstage and the two pretended to have sex.

“That was unfortunate but that’s when the record actually went viral or what they call viral today,” he said. “Everybody started buying the album and that’s when I knew that this was something special, coming from my heart and from the producers [Babyface and L.A. Reid] that I worked with.”

While Bobby enjoys performing every song on the album, he said his favorite is “always ‘My Prerogative.'”

Fans in LA still have time to purchase tickets to Bobby’s anniversary show at The Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

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