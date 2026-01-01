‘Bob’s Burgers’ star Eugene Mirman thanks ‘heroic people’ who pulled him from burning vehicle

(NEW HAMPSHIRE) — Voice actor and comedian Eugene Mirman thanked the “heroic people” who came to his aid after he was involved in a fiery crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza earlier this week.

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte and her security detail came upon Tuesday’s collision — with a state trooper on her detail and two other bystanders helping pull the trapped driver from the burning vehicle, according to state police.

Mirman, 51, of “Bob’s Burgers” fame, was seriously injured in the crash.

“I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend!” Mirman said in a post on social media on Friday. “I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered.”

Mirman was in a “very scary car accident” and is “grateful to be on the mend,” his agent, Jay Gassner, said in a statement following the crash.

The “dangerous” collision occurred at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike shortly before noon Tuesday, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall.

The vehicle, a 2026 Lucid Gravity electric vehicle, “immediately became engulfed in flames,” Hall said during a press briefing on Tuesday. Multiple people called 911 to report the fiery crash, and that “someone in the vehicle appeared to be trapped,” police said.

The governor and her security detail came upon the accident just after the vehicle crashed into the toll plaza, as police units were responding, police said. A New Hampshire state trooper assigned to her detail and two other bystanders helped Mirman — the lone occupant — out of the burning vehicle through the window, according to Hall.

Hall said he is not identifying the trooper due to the nature of the assignment.

“It is a veteran trooper, and certainly their actions were heroic in what they did — without hesitation, put themselves in danger to render aid to somebody that clearly was in need of it,” Hall said.

“I’m proud of the State Trooper and the bystanders who saved a life at the scene of yesterday’s crash in Bedford,” Ayotte said in a statement. “It’s an example of the great work first responders do each day to keep New Hampshire safe and how Granite Staters always step up to help someone in need.”

The governor and other witnesses also provided assistance at the scene, according to Hall.

“The governor did get out of the vehicle and tried to assist in any way that she could,” Hall said, adding he believed she tried to get a fire extinguisher from a vehicle to help put the fire out.

Mirman was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Photos released by police showed the burning vehicle and firefighters at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mirman plays 11-year-old Gene Belcher on the hit TV show “Bob’s Burgers,” which premiered in 2011.

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