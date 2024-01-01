Body found in suitcase outside Long Island apartment building

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y.) — Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a suitcase Tuesday on Long Island.

Officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning reporting “suspicious activity” in a wooded area near an apartment building in Huntington Station, New York, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

“Upon arriving, police found a person deceased in a suitcase next to the building,” police said in a press release.

The victim’s identity and cause of death is not yet known.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, police said.

Police are requesting anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them.

A resident at the apartment complex told New York ABC station WABC she had heard the sounds of a woman screaming at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Another person living in the area said she saw police respond to the incident.

“The police came and lifted it and saw it was a body,” the individual said. “The smell was rancid. Potent.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.