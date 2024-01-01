Boosie puts in requests for president-elect Donald Trump

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

It’s only been a few hours since Donald Trump was elected president, but Boosie already has some requests. In tweets shared directly to the president-elect, he asked to be pardoned for gun charges he’s currently facing in San Diego.

“CAN U PARDON ME ON MY FED CASE? i’m a NON VIOLENT FELON. THE COURTS RULED THAT a NON VIOLENT CANNOT BE CHARGED WITH A 922g. THE JUDGE DISMISSED MY CASE BUT THE RULING HAS BEEN APPEALED!!” Boosie wrote. “SO ONCE AGAIN I WAS INDICTED IM FIGHTING THIS CASE!! THIS IS THE EXACT CASE to US VS DUARTE THAT WAS RULED UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”

He also requested some time to chat about Trump’s decision to give police immunity. “I THINK THIS WILL MOTIVATE OFFICERS TO COMMIT DEADLY CRIMES. PLEASE DONT DO THIS,” he said of the idea. “anyway congratulations on your win LETS GET THIS MONEY N DROP THESE TAXES s*** killing me.”

Boosie was initially charged with possession of a firearm as a felon in interstate commerce, but the case was dismissed due to a previous ruling that found the law unconstitutional for non-violent offenders, according to ABC27. He was indicted again for interstate commerce as a convicted felon and for knowingly possessing a firearm while using controlled substances. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted on the latter charge.

