Boyz II Men biopic and documentary are in the works

Boyz II Men are getting the biopic treatment, Variety reports. The group has teamed with production and financing companies Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to develop a narrative feature film, which will feature songs from the group’s discography. A long-form documentary about their success in the ’90s, 2000s and today is also in the works, with Compelling behind the production.

“We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all,” said Nathan Morris, who serves as executive producer alongside members Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris. “Denis [O’ Sullivan] and Jeff [Kalligheri] at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1.”

“Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen,” added Denis and Jeff. “We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve.”

Joining them on the producer side of things are Larry Mestel for Primary Wave, the group’s manager, Joe Mulvihill, for the Mulvi Group and Jeremy M. Rosen for Roxwell Films.

“Being with them for over 22 years now, I’ve seen the highs the lows and all the in-depth emotional human turmoil. I think people will be pleasantly surprised to see behind the curtain,” Mulvihill says.

