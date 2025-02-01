Brandy and Monica add even more shows to The Boy Is Mine tour

Brandy and Monica know that fans have not had about enough: They’ve just added even more shows to their co-headlining The Boy Is Mine tour.

The tour, which begins Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, has now expanded, with new shows announced at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Plus, second shows have been added in Chicago, LA and Atlanta.

Fans who attend the new Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City shows will get to see special guest Coco Jones. Other artists who are part of the tour include Muni Long, Kelly Rowland and American Idol champ Jamal Roberts.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and BPCTickets.com. A variety of presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday.

The Boy Is Mine tour is set to wrap up Dec. 14 in Jacksonville, Florida.

