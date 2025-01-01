Brandy, Monica discuss Grammy nomination for Ariana Grande’s remake of ‘The Boy is Mine’

Prince Williams/WireImage, Cindy Ord/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage

It’s been 26 years since Brandy and Monica won a Grammy for their “The Boy is Mine” collaboration, and now they’re waiting to see if the song’s updated version will bring something home at the Grammy Awards Sunday. Featured on Ariana Grande‘s remix of “The Boy is Mine,” which is up for best pop duo/group performance, they say they’re grateful for being listed among the 2025 nominees.

“Being nominated is an honor in itself,” Monica tells People. “I try not to put too much focus on what some would consider a win because I believe it’s a win that people are still singing a song that we created at 18 and 17 years old.” She adds, “It would be an amazing thing to be able to say that we created this body of work and a version of it has won again, but I feel like we’ve already won.”

“In so many ways, both versions of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ have brought unimaginable love, light, honor, gratitude, opportunities, and joy to my life,” Brandy tells the publication. “So truly, that’s already more than I could ever ask for.”

Brandy and Monica have teamed on both versions of “The Boy is Mine,” as well as 2012’s “It All Belongs to Me.” Now that they’ve reunited, Monica says she’d “absolutely” consider making another song with Brandy, who happens to feel the same.

“It’s like magic when Monica and I get together,” Brandy says. “Who knows what could be in store for us?”

The 2025 Grammy Awards air Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+.

