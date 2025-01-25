Brandy sharing ‘honest,’ ‘unfiltered’ life story in upcoming memoir

Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brandy has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight, but her new memoir will give fans the details of her life and career, including the “unforgettable highs,” “the struggles behind the scenes,” and the “trials that tested” and shaped her. She shared a bit about the process of writing the book on Instagram, noting it “was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life.”

“I allowed myself the space to be fearless and vulnerable to reveal some of my most intimate moments,” she wrote. “For the first time, I am sharing my story–honest, unfiltered and not through the lens of media or critics.”

“This memoir is more than a book; it’s a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovering myself beyond the fame, the music and the spotlight,” Brandy adds. “This memoir is a lifetime in the making, and I hope my words bring inspiration as you navigate your own journey.”

Brandy’s untitled memoir will release on Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.