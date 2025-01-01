Bruno Mars becomes first artist to hit 150 million monthly Spotify listeners

John Esparza

Bruno Mars currently has the #1 single in the country, so maybe it’s not surprising that he’s just set a new record on Spotify.

The artist — whose duet with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile,” has just racked up a fourth week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — is the first artist ever to reach 150 million monthly listeners. That puts him way ahead of the artist with the second-most monthly listeners, The Weeknd, who “only” has 118 million.

What’s more, Bruno’s other current top-10 hit, “APT.,” a collaboration with K-pop superstar Rosé, has just racked up 1 billion Spotify streams. That means Bruno now holds the record for the two fastest songs ever to reach that milestone, since “Die With a Smile” currently holds the record for the fastest.

Billboard also notes that with “Die With a Smile” being #1 again, Bruno has now spent 38 weeks in total on top of the Billboard Hot 100. That’s more weeks than Michael Jackson spent on top in his entire solo career.

Bruno released a new collaboration, “Fat, Juicy & Wet,” with rapper Sexyy Red on Jan. 24.

