Bruno Mars to perform on Grammy Awards, serve as Record Store Day ambassador

It’s hard to imagine a Grammy Awards ceremony without Bruno Mars — after all, he’s won more than 30 Grammys in his career. So it’s not surprising that he’ll join his duet partners Lady Gaga and ROSÉ at the ceremony Sunday night.

The official Grammys Instagram account posted a photo of the “I Just Might” singer and wrote, “Guess who? You asked and we delivered. Bruno Mars is popping out at the 2026 GRAMMYS! You don’t wanna miss this.”

Bruno is nominated for three Grammys this year: record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group performance for “APT.,” his duet with BLACKPINK singer ROSÉ. He won in the latter category last year with his Gaga duet, “Die with a Smile.” Both Gaga and ROSÉ will be performing, as well.

In other Bruno news, he’ll be serving as Record Store Day ambassador for this spring’s event, which takes place April 18. He’ll be releasing a compilation vinyl called The Collaborations as part of the partnership, featuring his many duets, including the Gaga and ROSÉ tracks, and the Mark Ronson collab “Uptown Funk.”

In addition, listening parties in 200 record stores across the U.S. on Feb. 25 will preview Bruno’s new album, The Romantic, ahead of its release on Feb. 27. A complete list of participating stores is available at RecordStoreDay.com.

In a video, Bruno says he loves record stores because “I love being able to physically be surrounded by music. Not just staring at your phone and downloading something or listening to something on your phone, but to actually see all of this beautiful art around you. It inspires me.”

