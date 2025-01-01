Bruno Mars wants to create ‘strip club anthem’ with Sexyy Red in celebration of recent #1 songs

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Bruno Mars now has two #1 songs and he wants to celebrate by collaborating with Sexyy Red on a strip club anthem. In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, he thanked fans for helping his song with Lady Gaga, “Die With A Smile,” top the Billboard Hot 100 and getting “APT” with ROSÉ on top of the Global 100 chart. “Die with A Smile” is also on the Global 100 at #3, while “APT” graces the fifth spot on the Hot 100.

“THANK YOU ALL!” Bruno wrote alongside images of both charts. “I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend. Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!”

Sexyy got wind of the post and wrote, “Heyyyyyy Bruno!” on social platform X, making sure to tag his name. “I heard Bruno say he lookin for ah real bthc baby I’m right hur @BrunoMars,” she wrote in a later post.

