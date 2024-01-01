Bull City Summit, Botanist & Barrel, more host André 3000 meet-and-greet to support Hurricane Helene relief

Bull City Summit/ Botanist & Barrel/Southern Smoke Foundation

André 3000 will be taking the stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center, where he’ll interact one-on-one with fans during an exclusive meet & greet, on Nov. 12. The VIP promotion, a partnership with Bull City Summit, Botanist & Barrel and Southern Smoke Foundation, will support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Western North Carolina.

Fans must register their email to enter the contest, and winners will be announced on Nov. 8. They’ll receive a photo op with Three Stacks during a meet-and-greet backstage, as well as VIP tickets to the show.

“Hurricane Helene has transformed the future of the independent craft beverage business in North Carolina forever, and the devastation to our industry is incalculable,” Lyndon Smith, chief operating officer at Botanist & Barrel, said in a statement. “As we continue to rebuild, we’re excited and grateful to partner with Andre 3000 and Southern Smoke Foundation to raise awareness and funds to help all those in Western North Carolina right now.”

It’s not clear what songs Three Stacks will perform at the event, but he has been in his flute era, hence his latest album, New Blue Sun.

