Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch and Sexyy Red featured on soundtrack to Brad Pitt-starring film ‘F1’

The artists joining Don Toliver and Doja Cat on F1 The Album have been announced with the release of its official track list.

Among those included on the soundtrack are Burna Boy and Roddy Ricch, who appear on songs “Don’t Let Me Drown” and “Underdog,” respectively. Sexyy Red is also on the album, teaming with Tiësto for a track called “OMG!”

Led by Don and Doja’s “Lose My Mind,” F1 The Album supports the action film F1, which sees Brad Pitt‘s character, Sonny Hayes, return to the race track nearly 30 years after an accident nearly ended his career. The soundtrack arrives on June 27, the same day the film premieres on Apple TV+.

Fans, however, will get to hear a preview of the album as part of the F1 The Album activation, which will be featured at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025, held May 2 through May 4 in Miami.

