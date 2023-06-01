Business over beef: Marlon Wayans pitches buddy action comedy with 50 Cent following brief spat

Marlon Wayans recently had a spat with 50 Cent for ﻿suggesting 50 would experience karma related to his Diddy documentary, but Marlon says it was never his intention to fight. Speaking on the We in Miami podcast, Marlon explained that the exchange ended almost as quickly as it began.

“It was very quick for me,” Marlon said. “I was having a cigar and thinking about it, and I was like, ‘What example do I want to set? Is this an example of two Black men with two businesses fighting in public?’ It’s not good for my culture. That’s not the culture I want to represent. I want to build businesses. I don’t want to burn them down.”

Marlon added that he had no problem bowing out of what he described as an argument between “two n***** on the block,” noting that the two never actually had a personal issue with one another.

“The bigger picture is, we’re two successful businessmen,” he said. “Bro, why are we beefing? … The whole way I got into it was because I was trying to stop two Black men from going at it, right? You get caught up in the fight.”

In fact, Marlon says he’s far more interested in collaborating with 50, who he believes would make an ideal partner for a buddy comedy.

“I’m already thinking about putting him in my next movie,” he said. “I’ve got some action stuff I’m working on, and I think he could be an incredible star. It’d be a great combination. I think it’d be fun to see us together.”

“A buddy action comedy with me and this n****,” Marlon continued. “That’s how you tee it up—use it as a springboard to capitalize on something. That’s what people want to see.”

