Busta Rhymes arrested and charged with assault following altercation with assistant

Disney/Stewart Cook

Busta Rhymes was arrested and charged with third-degree assault Tuesday following an altercation in Brooklyn, New York.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for the DCPI, New York Police Department officers responded to a 911 call on Jan. 10, where a 50-year-old male victim reported past harassment. He said he was punched in the face several times by an unidentified individual, with whom he had a verbal dispute. He was transported to the NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition; there was swelling on the left side of his face.

The victim was said to be Busta Rhymes’ assistant, police told ABC7.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.