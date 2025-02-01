Busta Rhymes to receive first-ever Rock the Bells Visionary Award at 2025 MTV VMAs

Busta Rhymes continues to receive his flowers, as he’s been named the recipient of MTV’s first ever VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award. The rapper will be honored at the 2025 VMAs for his “boundary-breaking” impact on the culture and “an indomitable musical career,” according to a press release.

The 2025 VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, with LL COOL J serving as host. It will air on CBS, simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+.

Busta’s Visionary Award marks yet another recognition celebrating his contributions to music. His latest came Sunday when the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce executive board presented him with the Hip Hop Icon Award.

“TODAY WAS ANOTHER IMMACULATE AND GLORIOUS DAY!!! AGAIN I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL TO THE ENTIRE HARLEM WEEK BOARD FOR GRACING ME WITH THE 2025 HIP HOP ICON AWARD!!!!!” he reflected on Instagram. “AIN’T NOTHING BETTER THAN TO BE ABLE RECEIVE YOUR FLOWERS WHILE YOU CAN SMELL ‘EM IN AN ABUNDANCES!!!”

This follows the reception of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in August and the President’s Lifetime Achievement honor in January. He’d also received the Global Icon Award at the 2024 MTV EMAs and the BET Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2023.

As Busta often says in his Instagram posts: “The blessings never stop so we never stop.”

