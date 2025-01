California fires live updates: At least 10 fire-related deaths, medical examiner says

Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — At least 10 people are believed to be dead — with the LA County sheriff saying he expects that number to rise — as a series of devastating fires grow uncontained across Southern California amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the Los Angeles area. The largest, the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, has scorched over 19,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and remains zero percent contained. The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, now stands at more than 13,000 acres and zero percent contained. More than 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the infernos spread.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a federal major disaster declaration for Los Angeles County.

10 dead in LA fires: Medical examiner

There have been at least 10 fire-related deaths in Los Angeles, according to the county’s Department of Medical Examiner.

The identification is expected to take several weeks “as the Department of Medical Examiner is not able to respond to all death locations due to the fire conditions and safety concerns,” a statement read late Thursday evening.

“The Department of Medical Examiner understands how important it is to identify those lost in the wildfires and is working diligently, while following safety protocols, to provide the information to the next of kin as soon as reasonably possible,” the statement continued.

Firefighters stop forward progress of Kenneth Fire

Firefighters in Ventura County have stopped the forward progress of a rapidly burning wildfire that originally broke out Thursday afternoon in the West Hills area of Los Angeles.

The blaze is holding at 960 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. All evacuation orders for LA County have been reduced to warnings and evacuation warnings in Ventura County have been lifted, the fire department said.

About 400 firefighters will remain at the scene of the fire overnight to work on knocking down hot spots.

There have been no reports of any structures damaged or destroyed from the Kenneth Fire. The fire is still described as 0% contained.

Death toll remains at 5

At least five people have died in the Los Angeles fires, the LA County Sheriff’s Office clarified Thursday night.

There have been at least three victims in the Eaton Fire and two in the Palisades Fire, according to police.

During a press briefing Thursday afternoon officials had incorrectly said there were five victims in the Eaton Fire and announced two victims from the Palisades Fire.

New satellite images show extent of LA wildfire devastation

New satellite images are showing the extent of the devastation from the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The images were released by Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based satellite company.

The photos show the damage to hard-hit neighborhoods, such as Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

The photos also show heavy clouds of smoke from the Palisades and Eaton Fires billowing over the landscape as seen from abov

Palisades Fire is now 6% contained

Firefighters are reporting progress on the massive Pacific Palisades fire that has spread nearly 20,000 acres on Thursday.

The Palisades Fire is 6% contained as of 6:30 p.m. local time, according to Cal Fire.

Kenneth Fire grows to nearly 1,000 acres with 0% containment

The Kenneth Fire in West Hills has quickly grown to nearly 1,000 acres since igniting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An evacuation order has been issued for the area due to the “rapidly moving wildfire,” the Los Angeles City Fire Department said.

“We are expecting this fire to rapidly spread due to high winds,” LA Mayor Karen Bass said at an evening news conference. “This is a reminder that this is a very dynamic situation that can change quickly.”

“Please act swiftly, move quickly, evacuate now,” LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

A number of fires are still burning throughout the LA area, including the massive Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have torn through thousands of acres, destroying buildings and leading to at least five deaths.

‘If you’re told to evacuate, get the hell out,’ Sen. Adam Schiff says

Sen. Adam Schiff shared a sobering message with residents of Los Angeles County during a Thursday press briefing: “If you’re told to evacuate, then get the hell out.”

“You might think you can outrun a fire. You are not going to outrun these fires. You’re just not the way they are moving, the unpredictability of how they’re moving, the swiftness with how they’re moving, you are not going to outrun these fires,” the Democratic senator said.

Adding to the stern warning, Schiff said, “If you stay, you’re going to die in them, and it’s not worth it. So if you’re told to evacuate, get the hell out. Save yourselves. You can rebuild, because we are going to rebuild.”

2 dead from Palisades Fire, officials say

During a press briefing Thursday evening, Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said that two people have died in the Palisades Fire that continues to spread across nearly 20,000 acres.

During a press briefing Thursday afternoon officials had incorrectly said there were five victims in the Eaton Fire and announced two victims from the Palisades Fire.

Palisades firefighting aircraft hits drone: FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating after fire officials reported that a firefighting aircraft struck a drone while operating over the Palisades Fire on Thursday.

The aircraft landed safely, the FAA said.

“It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands,” the FAA said in a statement.

Vikings-Rams wild card game moved to Arizona

Monday’s Vikings-Rams wild card game, which had been set to be played in Los Angeles County’s SoFi Stadium, has been moved to Arizona “in the interest of public safety,” the NFL announced Thursday.

“The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA,” the NFL said.

The game will be played at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Harris cancels trip abroad to focus on LA fires

Vice President Kamala Harris is canceling her foreign trip to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany, according to a statement from Press Secretary Ernesto Apreza.

Harris was set to visit military installations in those countries.

Instead, she will remain in the U.S. to “support the federal response in California” as brush fires continue to spread across Los Angeles County.

Harris was scheduled to leave on Jan. 13 and return on Jan. 17.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

Recent LA County evacuation warning alert sent in error

An emergency message telling Los Angeles County residents Thursday afternoon that an evacuation warning had been issued for their area was sent in error, officials said.

The alert was intended for residents near the Kenneth Fire but was mistakenly issued countywide, officials said.

“Recent @ReadyLACounty alert to evacuate was sent in ERROR. Evacuation orders have not changed. See map for actual @LACity evacuation orders for some selected areas, ONLY!” LA City Emergency Management Department tweeted.

The message, sent just before 4 p.m. local time, told residents to “remain vigilant of any threats and be ready to evacuate.”

Man died with garden hose in his hand as Eaton Fire raged, family says

Victor Shaw is among those who lost their lives, with his sister Shari Shaw telling ABC News he died in a heroic attempt to defend his home in Altadena. The 66-year-old’s body was found in front of the home, a garden hose still in his hand.

“I can’t imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened,” Shari Shaw said. “And I couldn’t be here, I couldn’t be here to save him. I couldn’t be here, that’s what hurts the most.”

Shaw lived in the family home since 1965, and had health issues that impacted his mobility.

In Altadena, an area north of Pasadena, the Eaton Fire broke out Tuesday, growing to more than 13,000 acres. Up to 5,000 structures — including businesses and homes — have been damaged or destroyed, authorities said.

Nearly 800 prisoners now helping to battle Los Angeles fires

As firefighters work to contain the slew of brush fires spreading across Los Angeles County, among the emergency responders on Thursday were nearly 800 incarcerated individuals, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed to ABC News.

The prisoners, who voluntarily sign up to be a part of the Conservation (Fire) Camps program, are embedded with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection crew members (CalFire).

The participating individuals are paid between $5.80 and $10.24 per day plus $1 an hour when responding to active emergencies, according to CDCR.

“CDCR Fire Camp Program firefighters are proud to be embedded with CAL FIRE personnel to protect lives, property, and natural resources in Southern California,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Incarcerated firefighters have been working “around the clock” cutting fire lines and removing fuel from behind structures to slow fire spread, according to the agency, which called the program a source of “crucial support” during emergencies.

The exact number of hours the incarcerated crew members have worked since brush fires erupted in Los Angeles on Tuesday was not immediately clear.

Dozens treated for fire-related injuries

UCLA Health told ABC News on Thursday they have treated 30 patients with fire-related injuries, up from 21 on Wednesday. The injuries were primarily smoke inhalation and burns, and most patients were treated and released, the hospital said.

The LA County Department of Health Services also told ABC News on Thursday that their medical facilities have treated four patients for illness and injuries related to ongoing fires, including one patient in critical condition.

Cal Fire to assist with recovery operations

Cal Fire has been assigned to assist with recovery operations in the search for potential victims of the Eaton Fire, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during the afternoon briefing.

“Recovery operations consist of trying to coordinate all of our human remain detection teams that will be going house to house to make sure that we can account for anybody who’s been killed in the fire,” he said.

The confirmed death toll in the Los Angeles County fires remains at five, Sheriff Robert Luna said during the briefing, noting that the number of reported fatalities “continuously fluctuates.”

“We’re in a very chaotic scenario,” Luna said. “We’re still working in a very fluid and active environment.”

Firefighter suffers ‘significant’ injury in fall

A firefighter suffered a “significant” injury in a fall Thursday morning, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during the afternoon briefing.

The firefighter is in stable condition and he is expected to make a full recovery, Marrone said.

National Guard called in to assist

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office has requested the support of the California National Guard for securing evacuation zones, traffic control and to prevent looting, Sheriff Robert Luna said during Thursday’s press briefing.

“For the last 24 hours or so, we have had approximately 400 National Guard members throughout the state ready to support us, and as I just stated, they will be coming in,” he said. “We expect that they may be on site as soon as tonight.”

Evacuation order issued for new LA County fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to the new Kenneth Fire, which has burned 50 acres in West Hills.

The immediate evacuation has been issued for Vanowen south to Burbank Boulevard County Lane Road and east to East Valley Circle Boulevard.

Eaton Fire grows to 13,690 acres

The Eaton Fire has grown to 13,690 acres and is 0% contained, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during the briefing.

“We now have a confirmation that we have a potential for over 4,000 to 5,000 structures damaged or destroyed in the fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Curfew eyed for impacted areas

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he wants to implement a curfew for areas impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires, though it is not yet official.

Luna said the goal is to implement a curfew between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. by Thursday or Friday.

The curfew would be to “send a stronger message” against looting and to keep people out of impacted areas, he said during a press briefing.

There have been reports of between 12 to 16 arrests for looting, he said.

Palisades Fire grows to 19,978 acres

The Palisades Fire has grown to 19,978 acres and remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Thursday.

Approximately 5,316 structures have been destroyed in the fire, based on an aerial survey conducted on Wednesday, Cal Fire said. That makes it the third-most destructive wildfire in California history.

The structures include homes and businesses, as well as smaller structures like RVs and sheds, Cal Fire said.

Harris calls fires ‘apocalyptic,’ warns of looming insurance burdens

During a briefing with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to those affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires, saying the scene is “apocalyptic.”

Harris praised firefighters working to contain the slew of fires across the city and noted how the fallout will continue for “months and years to come.”

The vice president also called attention to the financial burden of those affected by the fires, saying, “Sadly, many insurance companies have canceled insurance for a lot of the families who have been affected, which is only going to delay or place an added burden on their ability to recover.”

Where to go for federal assistance

During his remarks Thursday, President Joe Biden pointed those who have lost anything in the fires to visit Disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday also released an assistance guide for those affected by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Federal government to cover 100% of disaster response for 180 days

The federal government will cover 100% of the disaster response to the Los Angeles wildfires for 180 days, up from the 75% to 90% that is typically covered, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

Biden said the increase comes following a request by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“It’s going to pay for things like debris and hazard material removal, temporary shelters, first responders, salaries and all necessary measures to protect life and property and folks,” Biden said during a briefing.

The president vowed to help those impacted by the devastating wildfires.

“You’re living through a nightmare, I know,” he said. “I promise you, we’re going to help you get through this, and eventually recover and rebuild.”

‘Mars would be more habitable than this place,’ says homeowner who lost everything.

Just 100 yards from the Pacific Ocean, rows and rows of former waterfront mobile homes have been reduced to rubble in the Pacific Palisades. Much of the surrounding hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar mansions look like scorched earth after the Palisades Fire consumed everything in its path.

“Mars would be more habitable than this place right now so it’s crazy. There’s absolutely nothing,” Shaun, a resident of the Palisades Bowl community, told ABC News.

Shaun, who asked that ABC News only use his first name for privacy, came to assess the damage at his home and make sure no looters were prowling around his property. His home was burned to the ground and he wanted to check if his treasured memorabilia survived the flames.

“First thing we had some paperwork, we really didn’t have much other than that. I mean, the memorabilia is what I’m going for. My mom has a Cal Berkeley stein that’s ceramic and maybe it survived the fire,” he said, bursting into tears. “This is really hard. I mean people lost everything.”

When discussing the conerns about looting, Shaun said, “We are the easiest to access.”

“We may not be the $10 million homes up there but the bike path ends here. We’ve heard there’s people on e-bikes coming up here. Nobody stopped us from getting up here and they’re going through people’s property,” he said.

-ABC News Jaclyn Lee and Samira Said

Forest Service suppresses 50 fire starts, White House says

U.S. Forest Service crews sent in to assist the Los Angeles-area wildfire response have suppressed 50 fire starts in the state in the past 24 hours, the White House said Thursday.

“Additionally, the Hollywood Fire has been suppressed, and the evacuation order has been lifted,” the White House said in a fact sheet on the California wildfire response. “Additional containment progress is being made on other active fires.”

The White House said it is continuing to provide federal support to respond to the fires and has raised the national preparedness level to “prioritize additional suppression resources, including wildland fire crews and other personnel, engines, helicopters, airtankers and other aircraft, and other specialized heavy equipment, such as bull dozers to build fire lines.”

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

Eaton Fire burns near Mount Wilson Observatory

The Eaton Fire is burning near the Mount Wilson Observatory, located in the San Gabriel Mountains near Pasadena, and is threatening communications towers in the Angeles National Forest, ABC Los Angeles station KABC’s chopper shows.

“As you may have seen on the news, the Eaton fire is approaching Mount Wilson,” the Mount Wilson Observatory said in a social media post. “There are firefighters on the grounds but the power is out at the Observatory so communication is limited.”

A skeleton crew of four is sheltering in place at the observatory and fire personnel is on the scene, Chief Operating Officer Dan Kohne told KABC. The facility is double-walled so they feel safe, he added.

Owner of destroyed Malibu restaurant says they are in ‘shock’

Iconic Malibu seafood shack Reel Inn was among the businesses destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

Owner Teddy Leonard told ABC News Live on Thursday that they are still “in a bit of shock” about the loss of the decades-old Malibu fixture.

“We are devastated for our crew,” she said, noting that they have launched a fundraiser to help support the staff. “We also didn’t have time to really process the restaurant because we are evacuated. So at the moment, we don’t know the condition of our home or if we are going to have one to go back to.”

Leonard said her son and sister have lost their homes, though her family is otherwise safe.

“At the end of the day, that’s really all that matters,” she said. “And I’m glad we created a place for family memories.”

Leonard said they would love to rebuild though it would depend on if they are allowed to, noting they are on a lease from the state parks agency.

“My husband and I would love to and the community has responded in such a fashion that I believe that they would love to have us come back,” she said. “Will it be the same? It won’t ever be quite the same.”

Tonight’s Lakers game postponed

Thursday night’s home Lakers game against the Charlotte Hornets has been postponed “to focus on what matters most today,” the Los Angeles team announced.

“We’re heartbroken for Los Angeles,” the team said in a statement on X. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation.”

Director Jon Turteltaub on Palisades devastation: ‘It’s done’

Director and producer Jon Turteltaub spoke to ABC Los Angeles station KABC about the devastation in the Pacific Palisades.

“We spend our lives in the Palisades. There are no Palisades. It’s done,” the “Cool Runnings” director and Malibu resident told the station on Thursday. “I don’t know what you do.”

Turteltaub remarked how what’s known as the “Alphabet Streets” in the neighborhood were largely leveled.

“Pacific Palisades, right now, could just be taken off the map,” he said. “There is no Pacific Palisades.”

Military stands ready to provide more assistance, Austin says

The Pentagon “will continue to stand ready to surge support as needed” to the wildfire response, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press briefing in Germany on Thursday.

That includes offering “federal air assets that California can request to help fight the fire from the sky” and any assistance in personnel and equipment that can be surged from U.S. military bases in California, he said.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden directed the Department of Defense to provide additional firefighting personnel and capabilities, including ordering 10 Navy helicopters with water buckets from San Diego to head to Los Angeles to help put out the fires. Two Modular Air Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) units are also being deployed from each of the California and Nevada National Guards to spread fire retardant.

Asked why more troops and aircraft haven’t been sent to assist California and whether it was because California hasn’t asked, Austin reiterated that the “U.S. military stands ready to assist in any way that we possibly can to help the people of California” and pointed out that the state “has a lot of capability on its own.”

He agreed that the fires are “pretty significant” and that while “few requests have been made thus far, we stand ready to surge capability in as quickly as possible.”

Austin pointed out that the MAFFS systems have been sent and will be used when the winds allow.

“We’re going to make sure that we remain closely linked to the director of FEMA and the leadership in California to ensure that if they have a need, then we’re ready to respond,” he said.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

LA mayor dodges question on criticism over trip to Ghana, budget cuts

Mayor Karen Bass deflected when asked about the city’s preparation for the fires and her decision to travel to Ghana for its president’s inauguration while serious warnings were in place for wildfires.

Bass said that should not be the focus at the moment.

“We have to protect lives, we have to save lives and we have to save homes. Rest assured, when that is done, we will absolutely do an evaluation to look at what worked, what didn’t work,” Bass told reporters Thursday.

“My focus right now is on the lives and on the homes,” Bass said.

Bass was also asked about a reduction in budget for fire, to which she highlighted the serious budget deficit and said the numbers cited could be misleading because some funding could initially be held back. She said she did not believe reduced funding had any detrimental effect on fighting these wildfires.

“I’m not here to talk about our budget,” Bass added.

Death toll expected to rise

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he is not able to confidently give an update on additional fatalities at this time, after reporting five deaths in the Eaton Fire on Wednesday.

“At one point, we’ll be able to do a more thorough search of these impacted areas, some of them look like a bomb was dropped in them, where we will be able to bring in canines and other things to help us,” he said.

Though Luna conceded he does expect the death toll to increase.

“Unfortunately, based on the preliminary information I’ve seen, at least in the two large fires that we’re dealing with on each side of the county, unfortunately, I think the death toll will rise,” he said.

Utilities ‘significantly damaged’

The power, transportation and sewer systems have been “significantly damaged” in the fires, Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said during the briefing, as they focus on utility restoration.

There is also a “tremendous amount of debris” that needs to be cleared, he said, warning that some debris may be hazardous and toxic.

He said the reservoirs are full and “continue to be ready and at the disposal of our firefighting friends,” though the municipal water system “continues to suffer poor water quality” due to the ash and debris.

“I would just say, with all caution, anyone who’s remained behind, if there is any residence in your area that is burned to the ground and you are still there, you should just go ahead and boil water,” he said.

Nearly 180,000 under evacuation orders in LA

Nearly 180,000 residents in Los Angeles are under evacuation orders, with nearly 200,000 others under evacuation warnings, authorities said Thursday.

“I cannot emphasize enough that I urge residents that are asked to evacuate to follow our warnings,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during the press briefing.

Luna warned that not following an evacuation warning is a misdemeanor.

‘Much better posture’ on fire response today, chief says

Los Angeles is in “much better posture” to battle the wildfires on Thursday, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said during the briefing.

“The number of resources assigned to this fire siege event has increased significantly,” she said. “Out-of-state resources continue to arrive in Los Angeles county and city, and we are appreciative to our fire partners from throughout the western United States for providing assistance to Los Angeles County in our time of need.”

Crowley said growth of the Eaton Fire has been “significantly stopped,” with the fire remaining at 10,600 acres burned.

The Lidia Fire in Acton has been 40% contained and “forward progress has been stopped,” she said.

Mayor Bass gives 1st public remarks on wildfires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass made her first public remarks on the devastating wildfires during a press briefing on Thursday.

“Los Angeles will stand united and stand strong,” said Bass, who returned to the city after traveling to Ghana earlier this week to attend the presidential inauguration of John Dramani.

“My thoughts are with the thousands of Angelenos who are impacted by this emergency, as more Angelenos were forced to make the terrifying decision to evacuate,” she said. “Our priorities, of course, are to keep Angelenos safe and to protect homes.”

Bass commended residents for following evacuation orders while noting Angelenos should “continue to proceed with caution,” as the weather conditions have “created a perfect storm that has driven people from their homes and have taken people’s homes, and that has taken people’s lives.”

“We have pre-deployed. We are executing a strategy, and we are adapting to conditions on the ground in real-time. This is absolutely an unprecedented, historic firestorm, but we are all hands on deck,” she said.

20 arrests made, officials warn looters will be held accountable

California officials have arrested 20 people, warning that looters will be held accountable and should not take advantage of the disaster.

“Shame on those preying on residents in time of crisis,” LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said at a press conference Thursday.

Over 420,000 customers still without power in Southern California

At least 420,000 customers are without power in California, as of 6:40 a.m. PT.

Los Angeles was the most impacted county with 210,981 customers without power, followed by San Bernardino where at least 87,282 are without power.

Los Angeles, San Diego now in severe drought

Los Angeles and San Diego are now in a severe drought, according to the National Drought Monitor. Dry weather is expected to continue for Southern California through next week.

The rain deficit in Los Angeles since Oct. 1 is over 4.5 inches and nearly 3.5 inches in San Diego.

The second driest period on record was May 5 to Dec. 31, 2024.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

New Santa Ana winds threaten to spread wildfires

Another round of Santa Ana winds is forecast to sweep into Los Angeles on Thursday night into Friday morning, putting most of the region under a critical fire risk, as emergency responders battle to contain five quickly spreading wildfires.

The wind in the region relaxed overnight as the low pressure, which was helping enhance the wind, is moving away into Texas.

But high pressure is building from the north and that will help to tighten the pressure gradient over Southern California, producing more gusty winds.

Red flag and high wind warnings have been issued through Friday afternoon for wind gusts 40 to 60 mph, with 70 mph possible in the mountains.

Relative humidity could drop to as low as 5% for Southern California.

Because of the dry and windy conditions anticipated, a critical fire risk has been issued for much of the area for the next 24 hours.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Pasadena warns against using tap water in evacuated areas

Authorities in Pasadena warned residents not to use tap water in evacuated areas for drinking or cooking “until further notice.”

Northern parts of the city have been evacuated due to the nearby Eaton Fire, which as of early Thursday had grown to 10,600 acres with no containment.

“This adds Pasadena to the list of water warnings that already includes anyone in Pacific Palisades and parts of Malibu,” city authorities said in a post to X.

-ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook

Wildfires create ‘unhealthy air quality,’ California says

The wildfires ravaging Southern California are “causing unhealthy air quality conditions,” according to a warning issued by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“If you are impacted, stay indoors and wear a mask if you must go outside,” the office said in a post to X. “Close all windows, doors and vents.”

The government-run AirNow website showed a concentration of unhealthy air over the Los Angeles area as of early Thursday morning, where five major wildfires are currently burning.

7,500 firefighters now deployed to battle fires, Newsom says

More than 7,500 firefighters had been deployed to battle the series of wildfires in California as of Wednesday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post to X.

Firefighting personnel are “working with local and federal partners to respond to California’s ongoing historic wildfires,” he said.

“Southern California residents — please remain vigilant tonight,” Newsom added. “Listen to local officials and be ready to evacuate if you’re near impacted areas.”

373,000 without power in California

At least 373,472 customers were without power across California on Wednesday night as emergency services battled major wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County is the worst affected, with 207,857 customers disconnected as of 11:15 p.m. PT, according to poweroutage.us.

Another 65,186 customers were without power in Ventura County, 45,664 in Riverside County and 32,826 in San Bernardino County.

Orange County had 7,358 customers without power as of Wednesday night, while 10,805 were disconnected in San Diego County.

-ABC News’ Juwon Funes

Tracking active Southern California wildfires

Five major wildfires are currently burning in the Los Angeles area, according to Cal Fire.

The Palisades Fire began in the Pacific Palisades area of the city on Tuesday. It has so far burned 17,234 acres and is at 0% containment. More than 1,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The Eaton Fire, north of Pasedena, began on Tuesday. It expanded to 10,600 acres and is at 0% containment. Five people have died in the fire and up to 500 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The Hurst Fire in Sylmar, northwest of San Fernando, began on Tuesday and has burned 855 acres. It is at 10% containment.

The Lidia Fire erupted on Wednesday on the northwest edge of the Angeles National Forest. It has grown to 348 acres and is at 40% containment.

The Sunset Fire broke out above West Hollywood on Wednesday. It is at 43 acres and 0% containment.

Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills grows to 50 acres

The newest wildfire to break out in Los Angeles — the Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills — has grown to some 50 acres, but officials said firefighters are making progress getting a handle on the flames.

LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told KABC that firefighters are in a “much better place” than earlier in the evening because firefighters have been able to do multiple water drops from the air over the flames.

An update from the LA County Sheriff’s Department shortly before 8:30 p.m. local time said the most intense fire activity was occurring on the southwestern side of the fire.

“On the eastern side, there are active flames within the interior of the fire, but the perimeter is holding well thanks to a fire road and ground crews in place,” the department said.

The blaze in famed Runyon Canyon sparked a mandatory evacuation that affected some iconic Hollywood locations, including the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held, and the Hollywood Bowl.

Biden cancels Italy trip to focus on LA fires

President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to Italy amid the Los Angeles fires, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday. Jean-Pierre added that Biden will instead “remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead.”

The decision comes after Biden returned from the Los Angeles area Wednesday, where he was briefed by local law enforcement. Biden was scheduled to leave for Rome on Thursday and was planning to meet with the Pope and Italian leaders including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

–ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

LA official compares fire situation to ‘a third-world country’

“It’s like a third-world country out there,” said Kathryn Barger, chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors, characterizing the fires at a press conference alongside LA Mayor Karen Bass just after 5 p.m. PT.

Barger described the Eaton Fire — which was then 10,600 acres with 0% containment — as unlike anything she had ever seen before.

“We are prone to wildfires, but nothing like what I witnessed today,” she said.

The local sheriff’s station was evacuated, she added, before telling those impacted: “You are not alone” and instructing the public to lean on one another, to reach out and “love thy neighbor.”

At the same press conference, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said that the Eaton Fire was being closely monitored.

“If it does come into the city, we are ready,” she said.

Firefighters and first responders remain focused on protecting life and property, she assured, explaining that the wind-driven fires were expected to continue growing into the night.

Her statement came minutes before the Sunset Fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills, adding 10 acres to the total of nearly 27,000 burning in Southern California.

Eaton Fire’s origins under investigation

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone appeared at a press conference alongside Mayor Karen Bass and described the origins of the Eaton Fire as “unknown.”

He said that it remained under investigation, expressing confidence that those responsible would be caught in the event that foul play was involved.

Over 750 personnel were fighting on the front lines of the Eaton Fire, he said, citing the five deaths, many injuries and over 1,000 structures damaged or destroyed.

As the fires raged on, he said that LA was requesting additional support from both Northern California and the surrounding states, with over 100 units on their way to assist.

Sheriff Robert Luna also spoke at the briefing and emphasized the cooperation taking place throughout and beyond the state to ensure the public’s safety. Naming Pasadena and Santa Monica in particular, he said that law enforcement throughout the region was working together and supporting each other’s work.

Woodley Fire is under control but massive firefight is ongoing: LA Mayor Bass

Woodley Fire, one of five that had been active throughout the afternoon and spread to over 30 acres, was under control, LA Mayor Karen Bass said at an early evening update on the multiple fires raging throughout the County of Los Angeles.

However, she cautioned, “We are very much still in an active firefight.”

The announcement came minutes ahead of a new fire’s eruption in the Hollywood Hills: the Sunset Fire.

Fortunately, winds had subsided enough that air support was able to resume, the mayor said, explaining that this effort would make a significant difference in the ongoing fight.

“We are fighting for you,” Bass said. She thanked everyone who heeded the call to evacuate and suggested that further orders were likely to come throughout the evening.

Regardless of the hardships and unknowns, she assured the public that she had been in touch with both President Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and said, “They assured me of full federal and state support.”

“Make no mistake,” she said, “Los Angeles will rebuild.”

‘Explosive’ fire sparks evacuation order for part of Hollywood Hills

The rapidly spreading Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills has sparked an evacuation for a heavily populated area of the city.

The immediate evacuation order includes an area bounded by Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the west, Mulholland Drive to the north, the 101 Freeway to the east and down to Hollywood Boulevard to the south, according to the LA Fire Department.

A map of the mandatory evacuation zone is posted on the LAFD website.

Margaret Stewart, LAFD public information officer, told KABC some 20 additional fire engines were en route, calling it a “very dynamic situation” and an “explosive fire” that has “blown up in Runyon Canyon.”

New fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills

A new fire has broken out in the famed Runyon Canyon of Hollywood Hills. It is being referred to as the Sunset Fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was surveying the scene for the first time at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time. It then characterized the breakout as approximately 10 acres in size.

Observing the fire in real time, KABC’s Chris Cristi said, “This is the most ominous situation.”

Los Angeles cut $17.5M from fire department budget this fiscal year

Seven months before the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department budget for this fiscal year was cut by more than $17.5 million, records show.

Mayor Karen Bass signed the City of Los Angeles’ budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The total budget for the city’s fire department was $819.64 million.

Records show that for the previous fiscal year, the LAFD’s total budget was $837.2 million. The total budget includes salaries, expenses and equipment.

The city’s controller, Kenneth Mejia, posted a graphic on X in October confirming the fire department’s budget was cut by $17.6 million. The graphic also showed that the city’s police department budget increased by $126 million.

“This budget serves as a reset, in part by continuing to hire for critical positions including police officers and firefighters while eliminating some of the department’s vacant positions, thereby prioritizing our City family over empty desks,” Bass said in a statement in June.

-Laura Romero

5 schools ‘substantially damaged’ by Eaton Fire

Five school campuses in Altadena have been “substantially damaged” by the Eaton Fire, according to Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco.

“We are continuing to assess damage,” she said during a press briefing while warning that some schools still remain in the path of the fire.

“We’re working together with our city partners to do everything we can to preserve our schools,” Blanco said.

All schools in the district will remain closed for the rest of the week, she said.

Pasadena City College has sustained minor damage and will resume classes on Monday, the school’s president, José Gómez, said during the briefing.

‘We have experienced a tremendous tragedy,’ Pasadena mayor says

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo confirmed five people have died and “hundreds of homes have been lost” in the Eaton Fire during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“We have experienced a tremendous tragedy here in our community,” Gordo said.

Between 200 and 500 structures have been damaged or lost, according to Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin based on a preliminary assessment.

Miguel Márquez, the city manager for Pasadena, called firefighters’ efforts “heroic” to battle the blaze in 80 mph winds and evacuate the area amid the “brutal conditions.”

“They saved many, many lives in the last 22 hours,” Márquez said during the press briefing.

With the fire still burning, officials urged people to follow evacuation orders.

Malibu ‘extremely hard it’ by Palisades Fire: LAFD

Malibu took an “extremely hard hit” Wednesday afternoon in the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz told ABC News Live as the fire continued to burn uncontrolled.

The Palisades Fire is moving both east and west amid high winds, which are hindering firefighting efforts, Lantz said.

“We don’t have a handle on it yet,” Lantz said.

The fire department has been “overrun” by calls for service, with call volume increasing almost threefold in addition to the fires, Lantz said.

“We have a lot of agencies helping us, coming in from all over California and the western U.S.,” she said. “We are extremely grateful for all of that help. But we are fighting against these winds right now … and still trying to prioritize life safety before we really have any hope of getting a handle on these flames right now.”

Death toll increases to 5 in Eaton Fire: Sheriff

Five people have now died in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Previously, two deaths were reported.

5th fire now burning in Los Angeles County

A fifth fire is now active in Los Angeles County.

The Lidia Fire, which started Wednesday afternoon, has grown to 50 acres in Acton and has spread to the Angeles National Forest with 0% containment, officials said.

LA district attorney addresses looting, scams: ‘You will absolutely be punished’

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman had a message for those considering taking “criminal advantage” of the devastating wildfire event through looting or scams.

“If you think for a moment that you can take advantage of this right now or over the next weeks, months or years, you are wrong,” Hochman told ABC Los Angeles station KABC on Wednesday. “If you go ahead and you want to loot, if you want to steal, if you want to engage in scams on vulnerable people who have just lost their house and their businesses, we’re going to arrest you, we’re going to prosecute you and you will absolutely be punished.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department already arrested two individuals for looting Wednesday morning, the district attorney said.



“Again, the thought that they would want to take advantage of people in their most vulnerable situation when they’ve just lost a house or business, when they’re literally evacuating for their lives, is despicable,” Hochman told the station.

More than 1.5 million customers without power in California

More than 1.5 million customers are without power in California, including over 956,000 in Los Angeles County.

1 person in critical condition

UCLA Hospitals said it treated and released 21 people suffering from fire-related injuries and has admitted one victim who is in critical condition.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said it’s treating patients suffering from smoke inhalation, but did not confirm how many.

Critics Choice Awards postponed

The Critics Choice Awards, which was set to be held on Sunday, has been postponed.

The ceremony will be held on Jan. 26 in Santa Monica.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected,” Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement.

Palisades Fire spreads to nearly 16,000 acres

The Palisades Fire has spread to 15,832 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has destroyed at least 300 structures, with 13,306 other structures at risk.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

‘I’ve never seen the winds in my 25-year career’: LA fire chief

During the briefing with President Joe Biden, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley spoke of how unprecedented this fire event is.

“We knew there was a potential for significant threat to our constituents due to the weather event. High-high-high winds. I’ve never seen the winds in my 25-year career,” Crowley said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell echoed that sentiment.

“What we saw here in the last 24 hours is unprecedented. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told Biden they are now getting out-of-state resources, specifically from Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. They also have requested 250 more fire engines and 1,000 personnel to help respond, he said.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

Water tankers positioned to protect Griffith Park

Water tankers and rangers are “positioned and ready” to protect Los Angeles’ iconic Griffith Park if needed, a park attendant told ABC News.

The park, home to Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood Sign, is closed until further notice due to the weather conditions.

The Hollywood sign is not in fire danger at the moment, according to Elizabeth Johnson, a member of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

-ABC News’ Samira Said

NHL postpones tonight’s Los Angeles Kings game

The NHL has postponed Wednesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames, which was scheduled to be held at LA’s Crypto.com arena, due to the wildfires.

“The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time,” the NHL said in a statement.

A makeup game will be scheduled.

The NFL is also monitoring wildfires ahead of Monday night’s NFC wild card game in Los Angeles, ESPN reported.

-ABC News’ Karyn Rodus

Residents urged to conserve water amid ‘tremendous demand’

Residents in Los Angeles were urged to conserve water, as firefighters battle multiple wildfires.

“We had a tremendous demand on our system and the Palisades,” Janisse Quiñones, the head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said during a press briefing Wednesday. “We pushed the system to the extreme.”

She said they saw four times the normal demand for 15 hours straight, which lowered the water pressure. Two tanks ran out of water on Tuesday, and a third early Wednesday morning, as firefighters battled the Palisades Fire.

“We were not able to fill the tanks fast enough,” Quiñones said.

She said they were sending approximately 20 water tanks to support the fire department.

“If there’s a message to take away from me today it’s I need our customers to really conserve water — not just in the Palisades area, but the whole system. Because the fire department needs the water to fight the fires, and we’re fighting a wildfire with urban water systems, and that is really challenging,” Quiñones said.

Biden signed emergency declaration over fires

After being briefed on the four wildfires ablaze in Southern California, President Joe Biden said he signed a major disaster declaration over the California fires on Wednesday.

“It’s astounding what’s happening here,” Biden told reporters.

Biden said he has directed the Department of Defense to provide more firefighting needs and discussed the other resources that are being brought in to help.

He pledged that the federal government will continue to provide support for “as long as it takes.”

“We’re prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to tame these fires and help … make sure they get back to normal,” Biden said, adding, “It’s going to be a hell of a long way.”

Palisades Fire spreads to 11,802 acres

The Palisades Fire has spread to 11,802 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Over 400,000 without power in California

Over 400,000 customers are without power in California, including 260,000 in Los Angeles County.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grey’s Anatomy among shows suspending production

Jimmy Kimmel Live as well as the dramas Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey have suspended production amid the fires, according to ABC.

2 Canadian air tankers helping fight fires

Two Canadian air tankers are helping fight wildfires in California, according to Quebec Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel.

Bonnardel said in a post on X that California Gov. Gavin Newsom can “count on the government of Quebec” and Quebec’s forest fire protection agency for more support if needed.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

2 California National Guard teams activated

Two highly trained, 22-person teams from the California National Guard have been called up to assist with the Los Angeles area fires.

“These hand crews have enduring relationships with CAL FIRE throughout the year,” Maj. Robert Woodson of the National Guard said in a statement. “As always the California National Guard stands by to support.”

Eaton Fire spreads to 10,600 acres

The Eaton Fire has spread to 10,600 acres with 0% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

At least two residents have been reported dead due to the fire. Officials are urging residents to follow evacuation orders.

Nearly 2 dozen school districts close due to fires

Twenty-two of Los Angeles County’s 80 school districts are closed Wednesday due to fires and weather conditions in the region, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

These school districts are reporting closures, according to the office:

Alhambra Unified School District

Arcadia Unified School District

Azusa Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Bonita Unified School District

Burbank Unified School District

Duarte Unified School District

El Monte City School District

Glendale Unified School District

Glendora Unified School District

La Canada Unified School District

Las Vírgenes School District

Monrovia Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Rosemead School District

San Gabriel Unified School District

San Marino Unified School District

Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District

South Pasadena Unified School District

Temple City Unified School District

Valle Lindo School District

Additionally, several schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District are closed, officials said.

Newsom cancels trip to Carter’s funeral

California Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled his trip to Washington D.C., for former President Jimmy Carter’s memorial service amid the continued spread of multiple fires in Southern California.

President Joe Biden spoke to Newsom by phone on Wednesday to “receive the latest update on the wildfires across Los Angeles.” Biden is still expected to get a briefing later from Cal Fire officials.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also spoke with Newsom to get an update on the wildfires, according to a FEMA spokesperson. FEMA’s regional office in California is in constant communication with California Office of Emergency Services and the agency has deployed a FEMA liaison to their offices as the agency continues to monitor the situation closely.

The regional administrator for FEMA Region IX approved Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Palisades Fire to support the state with the control of the fires.

Vice President Harris’ LA neighborhood under evacuation order

Vice President Kamala Harris’ Los Angeles neighborhood is under an evacuation order, according to her office.

No one was in the home at the time, Ernie Apreza, a spokesperson for her office, said.

“She and the Second Gentleman are praying for the safety of their fellow Californians, the heroic first responders, and Secret Service personnel,” Apreza said on X.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, own a home in Brentwood, which Emhoff purchased in 2012 for $2.7 million.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Actor Steve Guttenberg says he’s moving cars to allow fire trucks in

Actor Steve Guttenberg told “GMA3” he’s been moving abandoned vehicles to allow fire trucks in as the fire ravages the Pacific Palisades.

“It’s like a parking lot,” Guttenberg said. “When people abandon their cars, you’ve got to leave your keys in there, so guys like me can move them.”

Guttenberg said he’s been staying at a friend’s house, where they have no electricity but is otherwise “doing OK.”

“It’s just the biggest fire I’ve ever seen in my life,” Guttenberg said. “I got a lot of smoke in my lungs.”

While in the Palisades on Tuesday, he said it looked like there was a “volcano” on the sides of the hills.

“Now I never think I’m going to die, but this is one of those moments where I said, ‘Oh man, these could be the place I’m going to go,'” he said.

Air quality alert issued for Los Angeles due to wildfire smoke

An air quality alert has been issued for the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles County coastal areas due to increased fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke.

The alert will remain in effect until 5 p.m. PST.

“Particles in wildfire smoke can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and difficulty breathing. Everyone can be affected, but people with lung or heart disease, older adults, people who are pregnant, children, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are at greater risk,” according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Los Angeles ‘not prepared for this type of widespread disaster’

Los Angeles County and all 29 fire departments in the county “are not prepared for this type of widespread disaster,” despite officials prepositioning resources from northern California, according to LAPD Chief James McDonnell.

“There are not enough firefighters in LA County to address four separate fires of this magnitude,” McDonnell said.

“The LA County Fire Department was prepared for one or two major brush fires, but not four — especially given the sustained winds and low humidities. Like our director of emergency management said, this is not a normal red flag alert,” McDonnell said.

Over 245,000 customers without power in LA County

At least 245,000 customers were without power as of 8:40 a.m. local time in Los Angeles County, according to poweroutage.us.

Officials urge residents to follow evacuation orders

California officials urged residents to follow evacuation orders to keep themselves and first responders out of danger as the fires continue to grow.

“There is nothing worth your life,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference Wednesday.

Officials said there has been a high number of injuries among those who did not follow evacuation orders.

Palisades Fire spreads to 5,000 acres

The Palisades Fire has spread to 5,000 acres with 0% of the fire contained.

At least 1,000 structures are estimated to have been destroyed in the fire.

2 dead, over 1,000 structures destroyed across LA County

Two civilians are dead and there have been a high number of injuries due to the Eaton Fire, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a press conference Wednesday.

The cause of death for the two people has not yet been determined.

There have also been about 100 structures destroyed in the Eaton Fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and it is under investigation.

Meanwhile, an estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades Fire, which has grown to 5,000 acres, officials said.

While there are no known deaths, officials said there were injuries due to the fire.

“When they ask you to evacuate, evacuate. This is not a drill,” Kathryn Barger, the LA County chair supervisor, said at the press conference.

Eaton Fire grows to 2,227 acres

The Eaton Fire in Los Angeles has grown to 2,227 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Wind gust of 100 mph recorded near Eaton Fire

A wind gust of 100 mph was recorded at 5 a.m. PST at Mountain Lukens in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of La Canada Flintridge — very close to the Eaton Fire — on Wednesday morning.

It is not only the winds creating dangerous conditions on Wednesday morning, it is also very dry.

In the last eight months, Los Angeles downtown has seen only 0.16 inches of rain. This makes May 6 to Dec. 31 the second-driest period on record.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo, Ginger Zee and Kenton Gewecke

Universal Studios Hollywood closed on Wednesday due to fires

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Wednesday due to extreme winds and fire conditions.

“We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority,” Universal Studios said in a statement on X.

Over 150,000 customers without power in LA County

At least 150,000 customers were without power as of 6:45 a.m. local time n Los Angeles County, according to poweroutage.us.

Extreme winds making wildfire fight ‘extremely difficult,’ fire chief says

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Brent Pascua told “Good Morning America” Wednesday that the “extreme fire activity” and winds of the Palisades blaze is unlike anything he had ever seen.

“For the local residents that may be in the area that are thinking about evacuating, if it’s a thought, I would say do it,” Pascua said. “The earlier the better. Have that go bag ready, have that emergency plan ready with your family and execute it so you’re all safe.”

Extreme and “erratic” Santa Ana winds of up to 40 mph are exacerbating the situation, Pascua said. “That makes this fire fight extremely difficult,” he added.

The winds, Pascua added, are “spreading fire faster than our crews can get in front of it. Our most important priority is life safety. We’re trying to get everyone out of the way. That way we do not have anyone hurt or killed.”

Asked if he had ever seen such conditions, Pascua replied, “I have not.”

“I have seen a lot of Santa Ana fires get up to 40, 50 miles an hour,” he continued. “Last night I saw light poles being blown over, utility poles being blown over just from the wind, not even from the fire.”

Santa Ana winds expected to coincide with growing fires

A damaging Santa Ana wind event is set to continue through to Wednesday afternoon coinciding with several growing wildfires in the Los Angeles County area.

Wind gusts of up to 99 mph were recorded in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, 98 mph in the Santa Monica Mountains and 84 mph at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

An “extreme” fire warning is currently encompassing Malibu, Burnbank, Simi Valley and San Fernando. A “critical” fire danger extends to the east of San Diego.

Los Angeles and Orange Country are subject to “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warnings until 4 p.m. PST Wednesday.

Relative humidity levels also remain below 10% in the area. Los Angeles recorded its sixth driest October to December period on record to close out 2024.

Winds are expected to weaken and relative humidity to climb from Thursday into Friday.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Hurst Fire expands to 500 acres

The Hurst Fire in Sylmar had expanded to 500 acres as of 1:50 a.m. PT, per an update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire northeast of San Fernando was at zero percent containment, Cal Fire said, with the cause of the blaze still under investigation.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

Harris promises more support for California to fight ‘devastating’ fires

Vice President Kamala Harris said her “heart goes out to all those being impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.”

In a Wednesday morning statement, Harris said she and her husband “are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses and schools remain in harm’s way.”

“We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe,” Harris added.

The vice president said she had been briefed on the situation and was receiving “regular updates” on the fires. “I am also urging residents in the affected areas to listen to local officials, remain vigilant and evacuate immediately if told to do so,” she added.

The White House is “committed to ensuring that no community has to respond to this disaster alone,” Harris said, noting the mobilization of federal resources to suppress the fires and assist those affected.

“As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities,” Harris said.

“I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials.”

-ABC News’ Justin Gomez

James Woods recounts ‘losing everything at once’ in Palisades Fire

Actor James Woods documented the spread of the Palisades Fire into homes in the hills around Los Angeles on Tuesday, writing in posts to X that “all the smoke detectors are going off in our house” as the blaze approached.

“I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long,” Woods wrote. “It feels like losing a loved one.”

“It tests your soul, losing everything at once,” he added.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

1,400 firefighters deployed to ‘unprecedented’ fires, Newsom says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 1,400 firefighting personnel and hundreds of “prepositioned assets” have been deployed to battle the “unprecedented fires” ravaging parts of Los Angeles.

“Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives,” Newsom said in a post to X.

Hurst Fire burns 100 acres in Sylmar

The Hurst Fire — burning in Sylmar, north of San Fernando — expanded to 100 acres as of early Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Santa Clarita City issued mandatory evacuation orders for four areas of the city — Newhall Pass, Wildwood, Eternal and Calgrove.

-ABC News’ Lissette Rodriguez

Los Angeles schools to close amid fire threat

The Los Angeles County Office of Education reported Wednesday school closures in 19 districts due to spreading wildfires and related weather conditions.

Among them was the Los Angeles Unified School District, which announced that six schools will close on Wednesday “due to the fire activity across the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.”

In a statement, the district said Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Canyon Charter Elementary School, Marquez Charter Elementary School, Palisades Charter Elementary School, Paul Revere Charter Middle School and Topanga Elementary Charter School would all be closed.

Los Angeles’ Griffith Park will also be closed, while classes at the North Hollywood High School’s Zoo Magnet are cancelled, the district announcement said.

“Students at the six closed schools will pivot to continuity of learning where they will have access to academically enriching digital resources,” the district said.

Los Angeles Unified said it would “continue monitoring the situation” and, if necessary, extend online learning into Thursday.

“The high winds and red flag warnings will remain through Wednesday and Thursday,” it added.

“We urge everyone to be careful and cautious when commuting to school or work, especially in areas with extreme wind and heavy smoke. Please make the right decision for you and do not compromise your safety or security.”

Eaton Fire spreads to 1,000 acres

The fire that broke out at about 6:12 p.m. near Eaton Canyon in Pasadena had spread by midnight to about 1,000 acres, the Angeles National Forest said in an update.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

Pasadena issues mandatory evacuation orders

The City of Pasadena issued mandatory evacuation orders for the area north of Orange Grove and Rosemead Boulevard, east of Lake Avenue and west of Michillinda Avenue as the nearby Eaton Fire continued to grow.

The city earlier said on its X account that those subject to emergency evacuation orders should go to the Pasadena Convention Center.

The Eaton Fire is burning in the hills northeast of the city, posing a direct threat to the northern suburb of Altadena.

Firefighter injured, ‘multiple’ people burned in Palisades Fire

Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said that a 25-year-old female firefighter “sustained a serious head injury” during the response to the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County on Tuesday evening.

“She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” Scott said in a statement posted to X.

Scott also said that “multiple burn victims” were identified “walking toward a nearby restaurant,” which he later identified as Dukes.

“Incident operations redirected medical resources to the location to provide evaluation and treatment,” he added.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck

Palisades Fire burning at 5 football fields per minute

With the winds picking up Tuesday evening, the Palisades Fire is burning at the rate of five football fields per minute, according to CalFire.

The winds around the fire are expected to increase to up to 80 miles per hour through the night.

Eaton Fire grows to 400 acres

The Eaton Fire is now at an estimated 400 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions,” CalFire said in a statement.

Fifteen streets in Altadena are under mandatory evacuation.

LAFD summons off-duty firefighters to help combat multiple fires

The Los Angeles Fire Department called on all of its firefighters to report for duty on Tuesday night as multiple brush fires relentlessly raged on in Southern California.

In a post on X, the LAFD wrote, “All #LAFD members currently off-duty are to call [in] with their availability for recall.”

The summons came at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time.

New fire breaks out in eastern Los Angeles

A second fire broke out Tuesday evening, in Altadena, California, located in eastern Los Angeles County.

Fueled by rapid winds, the Altadena-based brush fire quickly grew from 10 acres to 200 acres in just 30 minutes.

The Eaton Fire prompted evacuations as high winds are set to continue overnight, the Angeles National Forest said in a post on X.

Biden urges residents to heed evacuation warnings

President Joe Biden is urging Los Angeles residents to heed evacuation warnings as two wildfires burn out of control.

Biden, who is in Los Angeles, was briefed twice throughout the day Tuesday as the flames spread and “encourages residents in the affected areas to remain vigilant and heed the warnings of local officials—especially if ordered to evacuate,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden traveled to California for a ceremony to designate two new national monuments.

Evacuation order issued in Santa Monica

The City of Santa Monica issued an evacuation order for all areas of the city north of San Vicente Boulevard.

There is an “Immediate threat to life” in the area due to the Palisades fire, the order warned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.