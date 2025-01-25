California fires weather forecast: Winds begin to relax, but forecast to return next week

An ABC News graphic shows the fire forecast in Southern California on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Via ABC News.

(LOS ANGELES) — The winds fueling fires in Southern California are beginning to relax, but the forecast calls for their return next week.

Offshore Santa Ana winds will continue to diminish for the majority of Southern California on Thursday.

However, a red flag warning continues for the San Gabriel and Santa Susana mountains until 3 p.m. local time today.

This morning and early afternoon, winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will continue for the Western San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and the I-5 corridor.

By late afternoon, offshore winds are expected to increase humidity dramatically for coastal Southern California, with up to 60% in Pacific Palisades to nearly 70% in San Diego.

A marine layer and even some clouds could bring a chance for a sprinkle to Southern California late Thursday and into Friday.

The next Santa Ana wind event is forecast to begin Monday into Tuesday, but it is too early to say how strong the winds will be.

But it could be even drier next week, with relative humidity dropping well into single digits. The low humidity and strong winds have fueled the dangerous wildfires burning around Los Angeles.

More offshore Santa Ana wind are possible Wednesday through Saturday of next week.

