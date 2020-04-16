California first state to give coronavirus relief to undocumented immigrants | Fox Business

By Brittany De Lea | FOXBusiness

California is the first state to set up a relief fund for its undocumented residents.

The Golden state is setting up a $125 million fund for undocumented immigrants, who are ineligible to receive benefits under the CARES Act, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

“I’m proud as governor to be the first state to announce a program for direct disaster assistance to [undocumented immigrants],” Newsom announced via press conference.

The governor said the state is grateful to those people who “are in fear of deportations” but “are still addressing essential needs of tens of millions of Californians.”

Undocumented immigrants make up 10 percent of the Golden State’s workforce, according to Newsom.

The state is putting up $75 million and philanthropy will account for $50 million.

The financial assistance will consist of $500 and up to $1,000 for households.

Through the CARES Act, individuals with legal status are eligible for economic impact payments of $1,200 per adult for those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000. The threshold for married couples is $150,000 – they are eligible for $2,400 and $500 per child.

The state is also expanding unemployment assistance. Over the last four weeks, 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment insurance. Newsom also announced that the state will extend the hours of its call center from 8 a.m. PST to 8 p.m. PST, seven days per week.

