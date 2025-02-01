Cam’Ron talks bringing ‘Talk With Flee’ show to Revolt: ‘I wouldn’t have done if they wasn’t gonna let me be me’

Cam’Ron announced in June that his Talk With Flee has a new home at Revolt and will be making its way to linear television. After filming the first few episodes on his own, he told Billboard an offer came in that allowed him to be himself.

“I wouldn’t have done it if they wasn’t gonna let me be me 100 percent,” he said. “That was part of the reason I actually didn’t mind working with them. … It was one thing to do the show on YouTube and I make a decent amount of money on YouTube. They came with the right deal. To be honest with you, it was more of a linear television move.”

Cam said he also considered “what kind of partners” he could get for the edgy content he creates and clarified that Diddy‘s past at the company did not factor into his decision.

With the new deal, Cam’Ron plans to continue the Talk With Flee season taking inspiration from Stephen A. Smith‘s podcast.

“He doesn’t talk to anybody. He doesn’t have anybody asking him questions. He presents the topic, and he gives his opinion,” Cam said of Stephen. “That’s kind of where I’m at with Talk With Flee. If I get guests, it’s a bonus.”

He told Billboard that he’ll be visiting “some of the rappers that’s locked up,” likening it to Forensic Files.

“I’m actually going into the jails to have convos with some rappers and iconic figures in our culture to get their perspectives on why they’re in jail or what happened,” Cam said. “Things the media run with where they might want to get their side of the story off.”

His latest episode of Talk With Me featuring Memphis Bleek is available to watch on Revolt’s YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.