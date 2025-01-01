Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine team for new single, ‘Toot It,’ dropping Friday

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for BET

Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine are coming out with a new single. Pardison announced the news on Instagram, letting fans know their demand for the song will finally be met.

“You guys keep asking for ‘Toot It.’ Where’s ‘Toot It’? Where’s ‘Toot It’ at? Can we get ‘Toot It’? Here go the song, here go ‘Toot It.’ Take it, play it, do whatever y’all gon’ do with it, shake a**. Here go the song, don’t ask for that s*** no more,” he said in a video. He wrote the caption, “it’s BEEN 8 YEARS @iamcardib GET THIS SONG OFF MY HARD DRIVE!!! N THEY KEEP ASKING FOR THIS !!! IM DROPPIN IT 2/7!!!!”

Cardi responded in the comments, “FCK IT LETS GOOO!!!”

“Toot It” is Cardi and Pardi’s first song since “Backin’ It Up” dropped in 2018, though he helped write “Bodak Yellow,” “Up” and some of Cardi’s other hits. The announcement was met with backlash against Cardi for collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion‘s ex.

“I wanna make this very clear,” Cardi said on X Spaces. “When I f*** with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their s***. Because when it comes to relationships, some bulls*** will always happen. And one thing about me, I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f*** out of it. Both of y’all can attest that that’s how I really am.”

“I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f*** with both of y’all and God forbid some s*** happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody’s s***,” she added. “None of that s*** is my f****** business.”

