Cardi B announces first-ever headlining trek, the Little Miss Drama tour

The time has finally come: Cardi B is headed out on the road. The Little Miss Drama tour will feature over 30 dates across North America, running from Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, to April 17 in Atlanta.

“HELLO!! We putting the kids to bed early because the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to a city near you!” Cardi announced on her socials Tuesday. Cities on the schedule include her hometown of New York, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston and Toronto.

The Little Miss Drama tour will mark Cardi’s first-ever headlining trek and the first time she’s performed at venues including Kia Forum and New York’s Madison Square Garden. She skipped out on touring following the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, after announcing she was pregnant with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The tour will support Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, dropping on Friday and featuring collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Tyla, Cash Cobain and Janet Jackson.

Tickets for the tour will first go on sale via a Citi presale from Sept. 22 at 7 a.m. local time until Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. local time. An artist presale will follow on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale starting Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time via cardib.com/tour. Fans have until Sunday at 10 p.m. PT to sign up for access to the artist presale.

