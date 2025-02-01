Cardi B asks fans to ‘calm down’ and support her as she prepares for tour: ‘I’m already super stressed out’

Cardi B wants fans to cut her some slack when it comes to her relationship, especially as she prepares for her upcoming tour dates. With 2026 around the corner, she shared a post on X Monday, telling fans in the caption, “We need a reset.”

“Y’all need to calm down,” Cardi said in the video. “Is y’all cool? Y’all been dragging me for three or four days and y’all been a little bit too mean. Like alright now. Y’all being a little bit too mean.”

Addressing criticism of her personal life with partner Stefon Diggs, she added, “I can’t change s***. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby.”

“Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p****? Huh?” she asked. “I don’t know what y’all want me to do. Y’all want me to leave my man and f*** yours?” The only thing to do, she continued, is “to move forward.”

While Cardi was spotted supporting Diggs at a New England Patriots game Sunday, her post appears to be a response to backlash stemming from Christmas. Diggs celebrated the holiday with two of his other children, while Cardi was with their son and her three children with estranged husband Offset.

With a demanding schedule ahead, Cardi said she needs support from her fans rather than criticism.

“I’m already super stressed out,” she said. “I need my support system, my fans, to love me. I want you to come to my tour and enjoy yourself with me. Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough.”

“I love y’all. I want good for y’all, I want good for y’all. I want health, money, prosperity, happiness for this new year for y’all,” she added. “Wish me the same thing, alright? Leave me alone, though. … Damn. Y’all scare me sometimes.”

