Cardi B begins rehearsals for Miss Little Drama tour, says she’s over budget

Rehearsals for Cardi B’s Miss Little Drama Tour are underway, as she completed her first official day of rehearsals on Tuesday. In an Instagram Story, she shared her thoughts on her performance so far, writing, “I ain’t do so bad first day of rehearsal… I’m finding the pocket.”

However, dance moves aren’t the only thing she has to get together for the trek. During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Cardi revealed concerns about the tour’s budget. “I’m over a couple of million on my tour budget,” she said. “We redid the budget, so now it’s just like I gotta go find the f****** money, or I’ll have to put up some of my own money for things that I want because I went over budget. I feel like we do the budget every other week and s***.”

With all that she has to do, Cardi admitted she is “just ready to go home,” adding that she doesn’t “like being in LA anymore.”

While she is still working hard to give fans a great show, Cardi made it clear that she isn’t trying to compete with Beyoncé. “I ain’t no damn Beyoncé, so don’t be expecting any of that,” she said. “I don’t got that production money, b****. I’m gonna give it all I got. I’m working hard. I’m popping it.”

“This tour is catered to BardiGang—and to people that are not even BardiGang but are just some type of fan of mine or just want to come have a good time,” she continued. “‘Cause we’re gonna have a good time.”

The Miss Little Drama Tour, Cardi’s first headlining trek, kicks off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.