Cardi B brings out Meek Mill for Little Miss Drama tour stop in Philadelphia

Meek Mill is the latest artist to join Cardi B for a Little Miss Drama tour show. He came out onstage Tuesday during her stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena in his native Philadelphia and performed his hit “Dreams and Nightmare” to a sold-out crowd.

As he rapped the song, Cardi jumped around and joined in on some lyrics. The crowd also loudly rapped along.

“Shake the building,” Meek wrote alongside a video of his performance. He added in the comments, “It was sooo loud I couldn’t hear myself on beat lol.”

Cardi reshared the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “IT WAS A MOVIEEEEE.”

Cardi previously teamed with Meek on the 2018 song “On Me” from his album Championships.

Despite her busy schedule, Cardi is also making sure to keep track of her money. In an Instagram Live Monday, the rapper vented about thieves who had been using her credit card.

“Y’all are going to jail,” she said, noting she has “clear pictures” of the culprits in the act.

“One thing about me, I don’t play about my money,” she also said.

The Little Miss Drama tour comes to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

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