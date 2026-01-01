Cardi B celebrates Patriots win, says she’s ‘very proud’ of boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B — along with the New England Patriots — are headed to the Super Bowl. Cardi attended Sunday’s game as Diggs’ team beat the Denver Broncos, winning the AFC Championship.

She was seen taking pictures with Diggs, who will play in his first Super Bowl, hugging and kissing him after the win.

“I’m feeling very excited,” she told NFL’s Cameron Wolfe. “Very happy for him, very proud of him. You know he just came back from an ACL [injury] and me seeing the progress and the process of him going through there from the first time we started running back and now joining the Patriots and then actually going to the Super Bowl, I’m just very excited for him. Very excited for the whole team.”

She also referenced the Pats, saying, “We all we got, we all we need.”

“The Broncos have one of the best fan base. This was so packed and jumping, but you know what? Us Pats fans. We stuck together and we stuck it out and we won,” she told NBC10 Boston. “We all we got, we all we need.”

Video later surfaced of Cardi and Diggs celebrating with other Pats players.

Cardi has consistently supported Stefon’s games in person, at home and on social media, often praising the team after their victories.

In a previous press conference, Diggs, who shares a son with Cardi, spoke about her support.

“I’m just thankful to have her in my corner,” he said. “She’s an amazing woman I don’t talk too much about my personal life…I just appreciate her. Hopefully I can build on that and watch that tree grow.”

