Cardi B claims CPS is harassing family over ‘bogus’ allegations

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Cardi B has had enough of the recurrent visits from Child Protective Services. Taking to Instagram Live Tuesday, she aired out her grievances against the agency, which she says is continuing to investigate a prank caller’s “bogus” claims that her children are being abused.

“You keep harassing me and there are actual kids about there that are being abused,” she said. “None of my kids have ever got touched. None of my kids ever got a little pow-pow, a little whooping, a little nothing. None of that.”

Cardi questioned the need to keep investigating based on fans’ allegations, after already visiting the home and speaking to her family members.

“Why are you harassing me for my daughter’s information? What that has to do with anything? My daughter doesn’t even have a Social Security because I don’t want nobody knowing her name, her information, anything,” she said.

Cardi even shared a video of her and Offset asking how they can stop the visits from CPS, which she says took place while she was hospitalized for four days.

She says she’s willing to write a hefty check, expose the CPS agent’s information and more to bring the investigation to a close.

Cardi’s recent Instagram Live session serves as an update after she revealed an anonymous caller contacted CPS and claimed she was abusing her son and daughters. “I swear to you I’m gonna get to the bottom of it,” she said at the time.

