Cardi B claims Offset didn’t buy Christmas presents for their children to spite her

Cardi B is through being nice, according to a now-deleted tweet she shared to social platform X on Tuesday.

“I was acting nice and nonchalant but today I’m going to violate and show the real me,” she wrote.

Later in the day, she hopped on X Spaces and aired her latest grievances against estranged husband Offset, alleging he didn’t get their children anything for Christmas. “You love your kids so much that you didn’t buy them s*** for Christmas, but you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts,” she said. “You ain’t bought my kids s*** on purpose to spite me.”

She noted he’s failed to accept divorce papers because of his desire to see their kids, yet only recently called their baby daughter for the first time in 2025.

“Mind you, we were cool. We weren’t f******, but we were cool,” Cardi said. “You and your mom robbed me cold. Wiped my nose.”

Cardi B and Offset secretly got married in 2017. They’re parents to daughter Kulture, son Wave and a baby girl who was born in September 2024. Cardi filed for divorce in August.

