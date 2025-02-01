Cardi B defends Tyla against online criticism

Cardi B is defending Tyla amidst the ongoing criticism she has faced from people on the internet. She addressed the topic during a recent X Spaces while discussing some of the “straight up disrespectful” comments she has received.

“Look at Tyla,” Cardi said. “People been dragging the s*** out of Tyla and it’s like, the girl don’t even f****** address or talk about nothing. I’m starting to feel that people just don’t like celebrities. It’s like the only way that people like celebrities [is] if you don’t f****** say nothing at all.”

Cardi said she doesn’t understand why Tyla has been targeted.

“[What] I do know is every single time I scroll down on my TikTok, there’s a video of her and people are talking s*** and it’s like, godd***, what do you want her to f****** do, cut her f****** veins? Like, enough. Enough,” Cardi said.

Tyla has been on the receiving end of negative social media comments for reasons including her ethnic identity and her past refusal to discuss it on The Breakfast Club.

“Me choosing not to say anything, I’m happy that I didn’t,” Tyla told British Vogue. “I didn’t want to explain my culture and something that is really important to me on a platform that is just going to be purposefully misconstrued. I’ve explained it a lot of times before, but people took that and put words in my mouth. They said a whole bunch of things that I never said and ran with it.”

In other Cardi B news, she is set to release her new single, “Imaginary Players,” on Friday. She shared a preview of the song on Instagram Thursday, confirming it samples Jay-Z‘s homonymous song. The song previews her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.